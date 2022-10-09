Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Enock Mwepu last played for Brighton in their win against Leicester in September

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from football because of a hereditary heart condition.

The club said Mwepu, 24, would be at an "extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event" if he continued playing competitive football.

Mwepu had recently fallen ill on a trip with the Zambia national team to Mali.

He was unable to train after arriving in West Africa last month and spent four days in hospital.

In a statement on Twitter external-link , Mwepu said he had "lived his dream by reaching the Premier League", but that "some dreams come to an end".

"It is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received," Mwepu said.

The versatile player joined Brighton from Red Bull Salzburg on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee in July 2021.

He scored three goals in 27 appearances for the club and last played in the 5-2 win over Leicester City in September.

