Enock Mwepu: Brighton midfielder forced to retire with heart condition
Last updated on .From the section Brighton
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from football because of a hereditary heart condition.
The club said Mwepu, 24, would be at an "extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event" if he continued playing competitive football.
Mwepu had recently fallen ill on a trip with the Zambia national team to Mali.
He was unable to train after arriving in West Africa last month and spent four days in hospital.
In a statement on Twitter, Mwepu said he had "lived his dream by reaching the Premier League", but that "some dreams come to an end".
"It is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received," Mwepu said.
The versatile player joined Brighton from Red Bull Salzburg on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee in July 2021.
He scored three goals in 27 appearances for the club and last played in the 5-2 win over Leicester City in September.
