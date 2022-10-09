Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Enock Mwepu in action for Brighton against Leicester in September

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from football because of a hereditary heart condition.

The club said Mwepu, 24, would be at an "extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event" if he continued playing competitive football.

Mwepu had recently fallen ill on a trip with the Zambia national team to Mali.

He was unable to train after arriving in West Africa last month and spent four days in hospital.

