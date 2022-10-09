Enock Mwepu: Brighton midfielder forced to retire with heart condition
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from football because of a hereditary heart condition.
The club said Mwepu, 24, would be at an "extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event" if he continued playing competitive football.
Mwepu had recently fallen ill on a trip with the Zambia national team to Mali.
He was unable to train after arriving in West Africa last month and spent four days in hospital.
