Enock Mwepu: Brighton midfielder forced to retire with heart condition

Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Enock Mwepu in action for Brighton against Leicester in September

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from football because of a hereditary heart condition.

The club said Mwepu, 24, would be at an "extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event" if he continued playing competitive football.

Mwepu had recently fallen ill on a trip with the Zambia national team to Mali.

He was unable to train after arriving in West Africa last month and spent four days in hospital.

