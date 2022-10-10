Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Adrian Mariappa has earned 64 caps for Jamaica

Burton Albion boss Dino Maamria says defender Adrian Mariappa is "exactly what we needed" after he made his debut in Saturday's draw at Peterborough.

The 36-year-old joined the League One strugglers on Friday, with international clearance coming through just hours before kick-off.

It was Mariappa's first game in the third division, having spent much of his career in the Premier League.

"He gave the dressing room a lift," Maamria told BBC Radio Derby.

"He is exactly what we needed - his voice, his organisation in the team, the presence he gave the team."

Jamaica international Mariappa, who played in the Premier League with Watford, Crystal Palace and Reading, was back in the English game after a stint playing in Australia with Macarthur.

Maamria praised the work of club secretary Kelly Hyde and first-team coach Chris Beardsley for getting the transfer completed in time for the trip to Peterborough.

"You don't believe the paperwork done to it get done by one o'clock," Maamria said. "Kelly earned us a point off the back of signing Adrian."

Mariappa is the fourth free agent - following forwards Sam Winnall, Mustapha Carayol and Bobby Kamwa - signed by the Brewers since Maamria succeeded Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as boss at the Pirelli Stadium in early September.

"These four have been really good for us," Maamria said.

"What I've been doing is bring them in for a week or two to train. It's not because they are not good players, but I want to see the character of the player and want to see what they are like around the place.

"I'm big on the other side, not just the player. We know he (Mariappa) is the right character for us."

The draw at seventh-placed Peterborough left Burton second from bottom in the table after 13 games.