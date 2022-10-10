Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson led the club to back-to-back promotions in 2005 and 2006 in his first spell in charge

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has insisted that being in the play-off spots counts for "absolutely nothing" at the moment.

The Cumbrians won 3-1 at Hartlepool United on Saturday to move up to seventh in League Two.

That stretched their unbeaten run to eight games - the longest current run in the division.

"Being in the play-off positions is nice, but it counts for absolutely nothing," said Simpson.

The Carlisle boss told BBC Radio Cumbria: "But if we're in the play-offs after 46 games, that would be absolutely brilliant."

Simpson returned to the club for his second spell in charge in February with the club 23rd and in danger of relegation to the National League.

But they took 25 points from the last 15 games to finish in 20th and they have lost just one of their opening 11 games this season.

"I was told the wheels fell off for the players after (losing away at Hartlepool) this game last year and they went on a shocking run," said Simpson.

"So I said to make sure it doesn't happen again and make sure if anyone is staying unbeaten, it's us."