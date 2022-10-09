Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Dembele, Hibs, Aston Villa, West Ham, Galatasaray, Yilmaz, Porteous
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Galatasaray have added Ridvan Yilmaz, who has struggled with game time since joining Rangers from Besiktas this summer, to a wishlist of January recruits and could move to take the 21-year-old left-back back to his homeland on loan, according to the Takvim outlet. (Takvim via Daily Record)
Aston Villa are considering a January move for France striker Moussa Dembele, who has fallen out of favour at Lyon and for whom Celtic have a 15% sell-on clause, the 26-year-old having previously been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Fulham and Everton. (JeunesFooteux)
Scout Mick Doherty, who left Celtic in July, is being lined up for a reunion with old pal David Moyes at West Ham United. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell is baffled by the criticism of Ryan Porteous, describing the centre-half, who has scored in successive games after making his Scotland debut, as one of the best young players in the country and hopes the 23-year-old will sign a contract extension. (The Scotsman)
St Johnstone have been urged to retain the services of on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell, with goalkeeper Remi Matthews saying it would be "massive" for the Perth club. (The Courier)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has hinted at a tactical rethink ahead of his side's Champions League match against Liverpool. (The Herald)
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are likely to miss their side's Champions League group game against Rangers after being injured during Sunday's 3-2 defeat by Arsenal. (Scottish Sun)
Aberdeen winger Johnny Hayes says he was embarrassed with his side's showing as they were beaten 4-0 by Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday. (Scottish Daily Express)
Australia left-back Aziz Behich says he is putting his hopes of making his country's World Cup finals squad aside as he concentrates on helping lift Dundee United clear of the relegation zone. (The Courier)