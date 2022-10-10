Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fulham claimed Gianluca Scamacca's goal for West Ham shoud have been ruled out for handball - but the goal was given after a VAR check

VAR was once again a talking point this weekend with a number of debatable decisions surrounding the handball rule.

The Match of the Day 2 team described some of them as "astonishing", with seemingly similar incidents resulting in differing outcomes.

However did the officials get the calls right?

Here is what happened - and you can vote on whether you think the referees made the right call.

What is the handball rule?

Let's start with the rules. When deciding a handball decision referees have three key considerations:

Whether it is a "deliberate action" by the player - i.e. have they moved their arm towards the ball;

If the the hand or arm is in "a natural position", - i.e. away from the body;

The proximity of the player from the ball and the speed it hits them on the arm/hand.

For accidental handball in the build-up to a goal:

If one player accidentally handles the ball and a team-mate scores, the goal is given;

However, if a player accidentally handles the ball themselves and goes on to score, the goal will not stand.

Gabriel and Dan Burn

Liverpool were not awarded a penalty for the incident on the left, whereas Brentford were awarded one for the incident on the right

Newcastle's Dan Burn concedes a penalty when he blocks Aaron Hickey's header with his arm from close range. Arsenal defender Gabriel is involved in a similar incident 24 hours later when he blocks Diogo Jota's cross, but no penalty is given after a VAR check.

MOTD2 presenter Mark Chapman: The PGMOL say for handball it is all about "proximity and speed".

Danny Murphy: "That's what is making fans angry. How can one be given and Liverpool's not be given? And that's a fair argument. We are all after consistency. How can they be two different decisions?"

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's goal would have made it 3-1 to Manchester United, though they still held on for a 2-1 victory

Marcus Rashford's goal against Everton is disallowed following a VAR check as the ball struck the Manchester United striker's arm as he blocked James Tarkowski's clearance in the build-up.

MOTD 2 commentator Guy Mowbray: "There was nothing Marcus Rashford could do about that, it's entirely accidental. But if the player who scores, scores after the ball has touched any part of his arm then it is not going to stand."

Gianluca Scamacca

Gianluca Scamacca's goal put West Ham 2-1 up after a VAR check

Gianluca Scamacca's goal for West Ham against Fulham is checked by VAR for a possible handball by the Hammers striker, but the goal is given.

Chapman: "There were some quite astonishing decisions in this game. We have been advised that the reason this was given was because there was not conclusive proof that the ball had touched Scamacca's hand.

Dion Dublin: "If you look at the replay you can see the revolution of the ball has changed. We are talking just the slightest of touches. He knows it's touched his hand and is thinking 'I've got away with one here'."

Michail Antonio

Replays clearly show Michail Antonio handling the ball in the build-up to his goal that made it 3-1 to West Ham

Later in the same game, West Ham's Michail Antonio blocks a clearance with his hand before scoring past Bernd Leno at the second attempt.

Chapman: "We are told that the goal is given because he [Antonio] still had work to do - it becomes a second phase when he hits it into Leno and Fulham have the chance to clear."

Dublin: "It's a goal isn't it? They've scored. They've directly benefited from the handball?"

Did the officials get the penalty decisions right?

Despite the disallowed goal Manchester United still won the game 2-1

Murphy: "They are unintentional, minuscule touches of the hand. Maybe you could argue Antonio's is more than that, but the other two. I don't I think we want to see goals being ruled out for for that.

"But if we go by the letter of the law they should all be disallowed."

Dublin: "It's the same [offence]. They are all basically the same thing, the same kind of handball."