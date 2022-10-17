Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth

CharltonCharlton Athletic20:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|14
|11
|1
|2
|28
|14
|14
|34
|2
|Ipswich
|14
|9
|3
|2
|27
|12
|15
|30
|3
|Sheff Wed
|14
|9
|2
|3
|27
|12
|15
|29
|4
|Portsmouth
|11
|6
|4
|1
|22
|12
|10
|22
|5
|Peterborough
|14
|7
|1
|6
|26
|17
|9
|22
|6
|Barnsley
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|12
|5
|21
|7
|Bolton
|13
|6
|3
|4
|13
|8
|5
|21
|8
|Shrewsbury
|13
|6
|3
|4
|14
|14
|0
|21
|9
|Derby
|12
|6
|2
|4
|15
|11
|4
|20
|10
|Exeter
|14
|5
|3
|6
|24
|20
|4
|18
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|14
|5
|3
|6
|22
|24
|-2
|18
|12
|Wycombe
|13
|5
|2
|6
|17
|17
|0
|17
|13
|Lincoln City
|12
|4
|5
|3
|15
|16
|-1
|17
|14
|Charlton
|13
|3
|7
|3
|19
|17
|2
|16
|15
|Fleetwood
|13
|3
|7
|3
|11
|11
|0
|16
|16
|Port Vale
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|19
|-5
|16
|17
|Accrington
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|19
|-5
|16
|18
|Cambridge
|14
|5
|1
|8
|15
|25
|-10
|16
|19
|Oxford Utd
|12
|4
|2
|6
|13
|14
|-1
|14
|20
|Cheltenham
|13
|4
|2
|7
|12
|19
|-7
|14
|21
|Forest Green
|14
|3
|3
|8
|14
|31
|-17
|12
|22
|MK Dons
|13
|3
|1
|9
|13
|21
|-8
|10
|23
|Burton
|14
|2
|3
|9
|16
|29
|-13
|9
|24
|Morecambe
|13
|1
|5
|7
|10
|24
|-14
|8
