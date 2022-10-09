Close menu

Laurent Blanc: Lyon appoint Ex-France and PSG manager as Peter Bosz's replacement

Laurent Blanc
Laurent Blanc was France manager from 2010 until 2012

Former France and Paris St-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has been appointed Lyon boss, replacing Peter Bosz.

The ex-Manchester United defender, 56, most recently managed Qataris Al-Rayyan but returns to his native country for the first time since leading PSG to a domestic treble in 2016.

Lyon have made a poor start to the season, picking up just one point from their last five games.

"Peter Bosz has been put on temporary leave," the club said in a statement.

"An internal reflection was carried out in order to find the necessary levers to allow the team to start again on a solid basis.

"Olympique Lyonnais have decided to appoint Laurent Blanc as head coach until 30 June, 2024."

Blanc, a world and European champion as a player with France, won the Ligue 1 title in each of his three seasons as coach of PSG from 2013 to 2016.

He also led Bordeaux to the French league title in 2009.

