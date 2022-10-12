Robert Snodgrass is ineligible, but Lawrence Shankland is likely to lead Hearts' line again

Europa Conference League: Fiorentina v Heart of Midlothian Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence Date: Thursday, 13 October Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has urged his side to produce a "massive" result against Fiorentina to keep their Europa Conference League hopes alive.

Both teams need a victory in Italy on Thursday to keep pace with runaway leaders Istanbul Basaksehir. Hearts are just one point behind Fiorentina but a defeat would all but end their hopes of progressing.

"This is a great opportunity for us," Neilson said. "We have had some great results over the years. This would be a massive one as well if we can do it."

Hearts recovered from their 3-0 defeat by the Italians to draw 2-2 away to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. Fiorentina, meanwhile, slumped to a 4-0 Serie A humbling at home to Lazio.

Head coach Vincenzo Italiano is remaining positive despite his side languishing in 13th place domestically and expects them to react to "a very bad result".

"The good first half against Lazio came because of the performance against Hearts. I think my team is now maturing and can forget the bad things we did against Lazio."

Team news

Neilson confirmed that along with the injured Craig Halkett and suspended Lewis Neilson, Josh Ginnelly, Michael Smith and Gary Mackay-Steven have not travelled with the squad.

Defender Kye Rowles, plus midfielder Beni Baningime and striker Liam Boyce, all remain on the sidelines, too.

Fiorentina centre-back Lucas Martinez Quarta broke his nose in Monday's defeat, but the Argentina international could play with a face mask if passed fit.

Forward Riccardo Sottil is likely to miss out again as he recovers from injury, while midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli definitely remains on the sidelines.

What do we know about Fiorentina?

Given the perceived gap in quality between the squads, fans and the Italian media will fully expect Fiorentina to repeat the ease of their win at Tynecastle despite their domestic woes.

While some big-name clubs have a tendency to use the Conference League for squad rotation, there is little chance of that considering Fiorentina are still recovering from a poor start to the group stage and the fact they view this as important competition for their club.

They showed in Edinburgh they have enough firepower to slice through a Hearts defence shorn of key central defenders and who have conceded nine goals in three games.

What they said

Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Italiano: "I think these European games prove you can never take a result for granted. There is no easy game, so we must play as we did last week. We know where we have to improve."

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: "We are up against a top team - as we saw see last week. It's going to take everything from us to try and get something out of the game but its something we are very excited about."

