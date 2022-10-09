Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1Celta VigoCelta Vigo0

Barcelona v Celta Vigo

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Balde
  • 3Piqué
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 30Páez Gavira
  • 5Busquets
  • 8González
  • 22Raphinha
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11Torres

Substitutes

  • 7Dembélé
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 20Roberto
  • 21de Jong
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 29Casadó
  • 32Torre
  • 35Riad
  • 36Tenas

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Marchesín
  • 2Mallo
  • 15Aidoo
  • 4Núñez
  • 17Galán Gil
  • 8Beltrán Peinado
  • 11Cervi
  • 28Veiga
  • 5Rodríguez
  • 18Strand Larsen
  • 10Iago Aspas

Substitutes

  • 3Mingueza
  • 7Pérez
  • 9Mendes Paciência
  • 13Villar
  • 14Tapia
  • 19Swedberg
  • 20Vázquez
  • 21Solari
  • 23de la Torre
  • 26Domínguez
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home10
Away0
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  2. Post update

    Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Celta Vigo. Gabriel Veiga tries a through ball, but Fran Beltrán is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  17. Post update

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Javi Galán (Celta Vigo).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 1, Celta Vigo 0. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Sunday 9th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona87102011922
2Real Madrid87101971222
3Ath Bilbao85211751217
4Atl Madrid8512147716
5Real Betis8512105516
6Real Sociedad85121311216
7Valencia8413148613
8Osasuna841398113
9Villarreal8332103712
10Rayo Vallecano83141012-210
11Celta Vigo8314914-510
12Mallorca722368-28
13Real Valladolid8224613-78
14Girona82151114-37
15Almería8215712-57
16Getafe8215816-87
17Espanyol81341116-56
18Sevilla8134814-66
19Cádiz8125316-135
20Elche7016318-151
View full Spanish La Liga table

