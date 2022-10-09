Barcelona v Celta Vigo

Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 28Balde
- 3Piqué
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 30Páez Gavira
- 5Busquets
- 8González
- 22Raphinha
- 9Lewandowski
- 11Torres
Substitutes
- 7Dembélé
- 10Fati Vieira
- 20Roberto
- 21de Jong
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 29Casadó
- 32Torre
- 35Riad
- 36Tenas
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Marchesín
- 2Mallo
- 15Aidoo
- 4Núñez
- 17Galán Gil
- 8Beltrán Peinado
- 11Cervi
- 28Veiga
- 5Rodríguez
- 18Strand Larsen
- 10Iago Aspas
Substitutes
- 3Mingueza
- 7Pérez
- 9Mendes Paciência
- 13Villar
- 14Tapia
- 19Swedberg
- 20Vázquez
- 21Solari
- 23de la Torre
- 26Domínguez
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).
Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Celta Vigo. Gabriel Veiga tries a through ball, but Fran Beltrán is caught offside.
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Jørgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Javi Galán (Celta Vigo).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Celta Vigo 0. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.