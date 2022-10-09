FA reviewing Arsenal v Liverpool confrontation

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Referee Oliver spoke to both managers after the confrontation

The Football Association is looking into a confrontation between opposing players in Arsenal's 3-2 win against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Players from both sides clashed following referee Michael Oliver's award of a penalty to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

Oliver also spoke to both managers on the touchline after the incident.

The FA will speak with Oliver and his officiating team before deciding if any further steps should be taken.

"We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident," an FA spokesperson said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match television interview he was "not allowed" to divulge any more details.

Arteta told a press conference afterwards: "It was an incident that happened. Whatever happens on that pitch stays on that pitch."

Bukayo Saka's penalty in the 76th minute won the match for Arsenal, who went to the top of the Premier League with the victory.