Will 37-year-old Steven Davis continue his international career as NI land a favourable qualifying group for Euro 2024?

Northern Ireland fans have not had a lot to smile about recently but even the most pessimistic member of the Green and White Army will have found it hard not to crack a smile at Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

In summary, despite being in Pot Five it could have been a lot worse, and although this team aren't the side they were at Euro 2016, it provides a real chance of reaching a first major tournament since those finals in France.

Ian Baraclough asked to be judged off the qualifying campaign rather than the Nations League, where NI narrowly escaped a relegation play-off to the bottom tier, and the draw has been kind to the under-pressure manager. On the flip side, there is nowhere to hide if it goes wrong.

With Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino in Group H, can Northern Ireland reach their first tournament since Euro 2016? Let's take a closer look.

Denmark

Manchester United's Christian Erkisen is pulling the strings for Denmark

World ranking: 10 Manager: Kasper Hjulmand Captain: Simon Kjaer Key Player: Christian Eriksen

As well as Northern Ireland being happy with the draw for the qualifiers, Denmark must be delighted with the outcome in Frankfurt.

Semi-finalists at the last Euros, losing to hosts England, and Qatar-bound for the World Cup in November, the Danes possess a side full of quality who can trouble the best nations in the world.

Christian Eriksen, back after his frightening health scare at the previous Euros that brought a nation and footballing community together, is back and pulling the strings.

Kasper Hjulmand's side are full of experience, including former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, fearless leader Simon Kjaer and Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Denmark have continued their strong recent form and only just missed out on reaching the Nations League finals in a group containing Croatia, world champions France - who they beat twice - and Austria. They will be massive favourites to finish top.

In saying that, Northern Ireland have history with the Danes before as Warren Feeney and David Healy netted in a famous 2-1 win in Belfast in Euro 2008 qualifying.

Finland

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki leads the line for Finland

World ranking: 56 Manager: Markku Kanerva Captain: Lukas Hradecky Key player: Teemu Pukki

Despite being in pot five, Northern Ireland are actually the third-highest ranked team in the group. Baraclough's side are only three places below Finland, for what it is worth.

The Finns actually beat Denmark at Euro 2020, although that was in the infamous match where Eriksen collapsed, but they have had an inconsistent 14 months since their group-stage exit.

With Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki leading the line, Markku Kanerva's side won two of their six Nations League matches in June and September.

Especially at a rocking Windsor Park, Northern Ireland will fancy their chances against Finland but the Scandinavians will be motivated by their taste of a major tournament last summer.

Slovenia

Benjamin Sesko is well known to Fifa and Football Manager players

World ranking: 63 Manager: Matjaz Kek Captain: Jan Oblak Key player: Benjamin Sesko

Slovenia are in a similar position to Northern Ireland and will be hoping for a charge in a favourable group in a bid to return to the Euros for the first time since 2000.

Promising 19-year-old striker Benjamin Sesko will be well known to any Fifa career mode players and has four goals in his 15 caps to date. Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is another well-known face and a world-class goalkeeper provides the Slovenians with a chance against any side.

Difficult to beat, they maintained their place in League B in the recent Nations League campaign that included a 2-1 win over Erling Haaland's Norway and a 1-1 draw with Sweden.

The sides last met just ahead of Euro 2016 when Conor Washington hit the winner for Michael O'Neill's men.

Kazakhstan

CSKA Moscow midfielder Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov is one of few players to play their club football outside of Kazakhstan

World ranking: 113 Manager: Magomed Adiyev Captain: Askhat Tagybergen Key player: Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov

Kazakhstan are a bit more of an unknown compared to the other nations in Group H.

The majority of Magomed Adiyev's side are based in the country's domestic league, though 24-year-old CSKA Moscow midfielder Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov is dangerous and has 10 goals in 24 caps.

Although they are one of the lowest-ranked teams in Europe, Kazakhstan are a dangerous outfit - as their promotion to League B in the Nations League shows with four wins in six games in a group containing Azerbaijan, Slovakia and Belarus.

Nearly qualifying for Euro 2020 was also impressive. Although they missed out on making the finals, they set a record tally of 10 points and will be looking to improve upon that in a favourable group.

Northern Ireland have never played Kazakhstan, so this will be a first for everyone.

San Marino

Matteo Vitaioli is San Marino's most creative player

World Ranking: 211 Manager: Fabrizio Costantini Captain: Davide Simoncini Key player: Matteo Vitaioli

Few things are certain when watching Northern Ireland, but surely this has to be as close to a guaranteed three points as you can get.

San Marino's record is dismal. The tiny nation have only won once in their history and that came in 2004.

The majority of their squad is domestic-based and although they have plenty of experience in their squad they don't look like ending their 18-year winless run anytime soon.

Star player Matteo Vitaioli has one goal in 79 caps, which is similar to my five-a-side record.

Until September's last-gasp win over Kosovo, Northern Ireland had joined the minnows in being winless in the Nations League. They will be very, very keen to ensure they avoid any more comparisons to San Marino in the future.