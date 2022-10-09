Liverpool's tactics against Arsenal were always going to trade risk versus reward, and I don't see Jurgen Klopp sticking with them against Manchester City next weekend.

When I saw Klopp had gone with the same 4-2-3-1 formation he used to beat Rangers on Tuesday, I knew it was going to be a high-scoring game at Emirates Stadium.

Klopp has described his new shape as a switch to improve his side defensively but it's not, it is a more attacking line up. You have got one less defensive-minded player on the pitch than his usual 4-3-3, and one more forward.

It was a calculated risk against the Gunners on Sunday, because Liverpool's league results have been poor. Arsenal play an open game and Klopp perhaps thought he could outscore them.

It did not work.

Liverpool made defensive mistakes and were too easy to play against - the same as they have been all season, but this time they were against two wide players in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli who are in unbelievable form. Liverpool just couldn't cope with them.

On top of that, we didn't get the usual attacking response we expect from Klopp's side when they were chasing the game in the closing minutes.

Why didn't we see a late Liverpool charge?

I actually thought the Reds' first-half performance, when they recovered so well from conceding in the first minute, was as good as I've seen from them for a while.

They used their experience, grew into the game and started using Darwin Nunez in behind the Arsenal defence - he was running the channels and beating the central defenders for pace.

The end result will hurt Liverpool but it will have been positive for Klopp to see Nunez have a game like that against such quality opposition - it will do his confidence the world of good, and he got his first goal since the opening day too.

Nunez looked dangerous and Liverpool were in control of what they were doing. When they went in 2-1 down at the break, it was arguably against the run of play.

But they weren't the same threat in the second half, even 'though Roberto Firmino took his goal really well to make it 2-2.

Nunez got in once, and put in a great ball across the face of goal, but Liverpool stopped playing long quickly to try to find him and instead were passing shorter more, which enticed Arsenal on to them to press them.

Those wide areas became a huge problem with Saka and Martinelli flying forward and Arsenal's confidence grew and grew before they scored their third goal.

You have to give credit to Arsenal for not letting Liverpool back in again, because the Gunners' game-management was excellent in the final few minutes - as were their fitness levels.

Physically, they finished the game better too, which was another reason we didn't see the usual Liverpool rally.

It was a sign of where Arsenal are at right now - they are top of the Premier League for a reason.

Liverpool are in 10th place with 10 points from eight games

Pressure is off Liverpool now

Klopp has used four attackers against City before, at Etihad Stadium in November 2020.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota all played that day, behind Mohamed Salah, and the set up worked - Liverpool drew 1-1.

This time, though, I think it is far more likely that Fabinho will come back into a midfield three, especially with Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva playing for the opposition.

Not many people are giving Liverpool a chance next Sunday against City, who are playing so well, and I think the expectation of the Reds winning the title has probably gone now - Klopp said as much last week.

The way Liverpool's league results have gone meant that even before they lost to Arsenal, a lot of people were thinking they are done.

So, this is a bit of a free hit for them. In recent seasons, when they have played City it has been a title decider. That's not the case this time, but they will still have a point to prove.

Danny Murphy was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.