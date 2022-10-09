Last updated on .From the section Football

Andrew Neal's goal was his fifth of the season, having scored has scored four in the Southern Premier League South

Andrew Neal's stoppage-time goal saw Truro City progress to the first round proper of the FA Trophy as they beat Salisbury 1-0 at Bolitho Park.

The third qualifying round tie looked set to go to penalties before top scorer Tyler Harvey found Neal in the box and he calmly slotted home.

Dan Sullivan and Ryan Brett had good chances following a tight first half.

And Truro piled on the pressure as the second half went on, with Neal finally breaking the deadlock.

It was his fifth goal of the season and saw the Southern Premier League South leaders progress through FA Trophy qualifying for the third successive season.

Last season they reached the third round before losing to National League side Dagenham and Redbridge on penalties.