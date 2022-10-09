Close menu

Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Who makes your XI for Women's World Cup playoff?

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland players
Scotland are potentially one match away from reaching the World Cup
Women's World Cup play-offs: Scotland v Republic of Ireland
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST
Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 23:00

Scotland take on the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday evening, hoping to seal a place in next year's Women's World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Who makes your starting XI for the game at Hampden Park?

Pick your Scotland XI to face Republic of Ireland

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport