Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward scores 700th club goal of career

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his illustrious career by scoring his 700th club goal to give Manchester United the lead at Everton.

The goal took the Portugal forward's tally to 144 for United in his two spells at the club.

He scored 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.

Sunday's goal at Goodison Park was only the second of the season for Ronaldo, whose 699th goal came in the Europa League against FC Sheriff in September.

Ronaldo started the Everton game on the bench but came on for the injured Anthony Martial in the 29th minute and scored 15 minutes later to put United 2-1 up.

More records for Ronaldo

Ronaldo club and country goals
Club goalsClub gamesInternational goalsInternational games
700943117191

Last year, Ronaldo made history by going top of the scoring charts in men's international football.

A brace for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland moved him onto 111 goals for his national team, overtaking Ali Daei, who scored 109 times for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

At club level, he is also the all-time top scorer in the Champions League with 140 goals - 13 more than long-time rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo's latest strike also extended his advantage over Messi in total club goals scored, with the Argentina forward on 691 for Paris St-Germain and Barcelona.

How Ronaldo has scored his goals

Cristiano Ronaldo club and country goals
TeamGames playedGoalsRight footLeft footHeadOther
Sporting3153110
Manchester United3391449722241
Real Madrid43845029881701
Juventus1011016221180

Ronaldo's goal against the Toffees was a rare left-foot finish.

Most of the goals in his career have come off his right boot, with that type of strike accounting for 66% of his goals.

In contrast, 17% of his goals have been headers.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of his goals have also come from inside the box, with 473 of his finishes being inside the area.

How high could Ronaldo go?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi could catch Cristiano Ronaldo's club tally this season

Ronaldo's goalscoring record for club and country is unrivalled, but there is a danger he could see his club tally come under threat this season.

Messi is just nine behind the forward and has been in far more prolific form so far this season. The Argentine has scored seven goals in 12 games for PSG this campaign, including four in his last four appearances.

Having Messi on his heels will no doubt keep the hunger for goals burning inside Ronaldo.

