Tottenham manager Antonio Conte congratulates Ben Davies after their win at Brighton

The countdown to Qatar is well under way with the wait for Wales' first appearance at a World Cup in 64 years set to end on 21 November when they take on the United States.

With players eager to cement a place in Rob Page's 26-man squad - and supporters desperate to see them avoid injuries - BBC Sport Wales is keeping a watchful eye on Wales' World Cup hopefuls.

Wilson and Davies return

Perhaps the brightest news for Wales manager Robert Page with six weeks to go to their opening group game in Qatar, was the return of Harry Wilson.

The 25-year old midfielder made his first appearance for Fulham on Sunday since their return to the Premier League, the former Liverpool player having suffered a knee injury during pre-season.

Wilson's competitive bow for the 2022/23 campaign came in the 77th minute of a 3-1 defeat to West Ham United, replacing fellow Wales international Daniel James.

Another welcome sight for Wales fans came on Saturday as Ben Davies returned to action having recovered from the injury that ruled him out of his country's final games before the World Cup.

The 29-year-old suffered a hairline fracture below his knee before the last international break, meaning he missed the Nations League defeats to Belgium and Poland.

But Davies played for the first time since 13 September - and managed the full 90 minutes - as Tottenham Hotspur won 1-0 at Brighton.

Gareth Bale has predominantly been used as a susbstitute since joining LAFC in June

No action for Bale and Ramsey

Gareth Bale was an unused substitute as Los Angeles AFC lost 1-0 at home against Nashville SC in their final regular season game on Sunday.

As Western Conference champions LAFC progress straight to a conference semi-final on Thursday, 20 October when their opponents will be either Nashville or LA Galaxy.

The Western final is on 30 October, with the MLS Cup final on Saturday, 5 November - 16 days before Wales opening World Cup group B fixture against USA in Qatar's Al-Rayyan Stadium.

Another of Page's senior players Aaron Ramsey also missed out on game time, the 31-year-old played no part in Nice's 3-2 win over Troyes, not even as an unused substitute.

Wales defender Joe Rodon did feature in the weekend's French League 1 programme - but was shown a straight red card in Rennes 3-0 home win over Nantes.

Rodon was sent off in the 88th minute of the Breton derby for denying a goal scoring opportunity.

Ethan Ampadu played the full 90 minutes as Spezia lost 2-0 at Monza in Italy's Serie A.

Allen absent again

Joe Allen sat out a third successive Swansea City game with the hamstring injury he picked up during the win over Hull on 17 September.

Swansea had hoped the midfielder, 32, would be back sooner, but he was not risked for Saturday's victory over Sunderland.

Allen could now target next weekend's trip to Burnley for his comeback.

Also still absent was Cardiff City's Rubin Colwill who has not played for his club since his substitute appearance in Wales' 1-0 defeat against Poland.

Cardiff interim manager Mark Hudson has described the midfielder's injury as "a knock" and said "I don't think they [Wales] should be worried, it's something both club and country know where he is at."

Chris Mepham's strong Bournemouth form continued as they beat a Leicester City side featuring Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward 2-1.

Defender Mepham made his ninth Premier League appearance of the season in the Cherries' triumph, with Wales team-mate Kieffer Moore coming on as a late substitute having lost his place in the starting side.

David Brooks was once again not involved having suffered a hamstring problem playing for Bournemouth's development side.

Like Moore, Connor Roberts had to be content with a place on the bench in Burnley's Championship win over Coventry City despite scoring in the Clarets' midweek draw with Stoke, though the Wales wing-back did come on as a substitute against the Sky Blues.