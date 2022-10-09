Luke Thomas has scored twice in 69 league games since joining Barnsley three years ago

Barnsley forward Luke Thomas will be out for four months after suffering a double leg fracture in training.

The 23-year-old, who needs surgery, has made 13 appearances for the Tykes this season after spending the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Bristol Rovers.

It is the second major injury blow for boss Michael Duff, with defender Conor McCarthy ruled out for nine months with an ACL knee injury.

Barnsley's six-game unbeaten run ended with a home loss to Exeter on Saturday.

"I don't know whether it's an excuse, but Luke Thomas broke his leg in training yesterday (Friday) and it's never nice to see one of your team-mates on gas and air, stretched out - I had to stop the whole training session," Duff told BBC Radio Sheffield, following the 2-0 defeat.

"It was innocuous, we were playing a small-sided game, he slid in at the back post, scored a goal - there was no-one anywhere near him, so it wasn't a tackle or anything like that - and his foot got stuck underneath him."

Thomas joined Barnsley from Coventry City in the summer of 2019, but has had a stop-start career at Oakwell, having also been sent out on loan to Ipswich in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

"He's worked really hard to get in a good place off the pitch and on the pitch. He's been one of our better players this season," added Duff.

"He'll have an operation on Tuesday. There are two or three things that he needs sorting."