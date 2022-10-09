Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, with the Eagles' top scout Dougie Freedman watching the 21-year-old against RB Leipzig in midweek. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"It was never my intention to let him go," says Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst of Fashion Sakala after the striker, linked with a summer departure, scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's win over St Mirren. (Daily Express) external-link

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala reveals his "difficult time" over the first few months of the season and says he's ready to face Liverpool in the Champions League. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says the "immense pressure" to win each week during his two years with Celtic helped shape his mentality as he looks forward to a return to Glasgow to face Rangers. (Scotsman) external-link

Sead Haksabanovic says Celtic can beat RB Leipzig without injured captain Callum McGregor, but they may need some shooting practice first. (Herald external-link , subscription required)

Former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller wants to see Scott Arfield deployed against Liverpool on Wednesday, saying the 33-year-old offers more of an attacking threat than any of the other midfielders at Rangers.(Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Ibrox midfielder Nigel Spackman says Rangers can't afford to bench in-form frontman Antonio Colak again in the Champions League. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Centre-back Chris Stokes is aiming to make up for lost time at Kilmarnock after a long injury lay-off, saying: "Tearing my hamstring in the final game of last season was a killer." (National) external-link