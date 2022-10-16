Close menu
LeedsLeeds United0ArsenalArsenal1

Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka scores winning goal

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka now has four goals and five assists this season

Premier League leaders Arsenal held on to win at Leeds in a dramatic finish after the match had been delayed by about 40 minutes because of a power outage.

There was drama in stoppage time when referee Chris Kavanagh sent off Arsenal's Gabriel for kicking out at Leeds striker Patrick Bamford and awarded the hosts a penalty, but both decisions were overturned after Kavanagh reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Earlier, he halted the match after 23 seconds of play because of a power cut at Elland Road, which meant Kavanagh lost communication with the video assistant referee (VAR) officials, while goalline technology was down too.

Once they got going again, the impressive Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half by punishing Rodrigo's loose pass, exchanging passes with Martin Odegaard before smashing in high at the near post.

Bamford was sent on at the start of the second half and the Englishman almost made an immediate impact but his close-range strike was ruled out for a push on Gabriel.

Before the stoppage-time controversy, Leeds were awarded a penalty when William Saliba was adjudged to have handled the ball, but Bamford dragged his effort wide.

Leeds piled on the pressure and Luis Sinisterra's goal-bound shot was blocked by Gabriel, while Brenden Aaronson's arrowed strike from long range was pushed away by Aaron Ramsdale.

Mikel Arteta's side are now four points clear after making a highly impressive start to the campaign which has seen them collect nine victories from 10 Premier League games.

Bamford at centre of controversial contest

Arsenal's only blemish this season has been a defeat at Manchester United and the Gunners showcased their mettle by somehow holding on for victory.

It wasn't without controversy though and they rode their luck in the second half.

Bamford, who replaced Rodrigo, saw a couple of efforts saved by Ramsdale, as well as sending his penalty wide.

In stoppage time, it looked as though he would get the opportunity of a reprieve when Kavanagh showed Gabriel a red card for kicking out at Bamford, but after consultation with VAR decided the striker had pushed the defender first.

Leeds had plenty of chances with the lively Luis Sinisterra drilling wide and seeing a low shot tipped wide by Ramsdale. From the resulting corner, Pascal Struijk's poked effort was clawed out by the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Ultimately, the home side could not find a breakthrough, increasing the pressure on boss Jesse Marsch as his side's winless run extended to six games.

Arsenal continue to show promise

The full-time whistle sparked wild celebrations from Arteta, with his side recording Arsenal's best league record after 10 games since the 1904-05 season.

Playing from the right-hand side, England midfielder Saka tormented Leeds' Struijk for much of the game and the only goal came via that channel.

Rodrigo inexplicably tried to pick out his team-mate with a cross-field pass which was pounced on by Saka, before a quick interchange allowed him to thump home his fifth goal of the season.

Gabriel Jesus chipped over from inside the six-yard box, while skipper Odegaard's free-kick was pushed away by the sprawling Illan Meslier.

Though Leeds threatened until the end, Arsenal managed to claim their fourth clean sheet away from home in a campaign which is full of promise.

Power cut causes long delay

Referee Chris Kavanagh gestures to the Leeds and Arsenal players to leave the Elland Road pitch
Referee Chris Kavanagh was unable to communicate with the video assistant referee

The earlier delay because of a power outage outside Elland Road meant referee Kavanagh could not communicate with VAR, which would play a crucial role when the match eventually resumed.

Kavanagh had to watch replays of both Saliba's handball and the incident between Gabriel and Bamford at the end on the pitchside monitor before making his final decisions.

When the match was halted within the first minute, the players were left standing around and fans did not know what was happening.

An announcement was eventually made inside the stadium to say there had been a "power cut", before Kavanagh led the two sets of players off the pitch after a wait of 12 minutes.

The players and officials returned to the pitch about 20 minutes later for a warm-up, before the 14:00 BST kick-off resumed at 14:40.

Player of the match

SakaBukayo Saka

with an average of 7.56

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 25Kristensen
  • 5Koch
  • 6Cooper
  • 21Struijk
  • 12Adams
  • 8RocaSubstituted forSummervilleat 84'minutes
  • 7Aaronson
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forKlichat 75'minutes
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forGelhardtat 89'minutes
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forBamfordat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 3Firpo
  • 9Bamford
  • 10Summerville
  • 13Klaesson
  • 14Llorente
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 42Greenwood
  • 43Klich

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forTierneyat 76'minutes
  • 12SalibaBooked at 62mins
  • 6GabrielBooked at 90mins
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7SakaSubstituted forHoldingat 82'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forFerreira Vieiraat 73'minutes
  • 11Martinelli
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forNketiahat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 21Ferreira Vieira
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 24Nelson
  • 27Oliveira Alencar
  • 30Turner
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
36,700

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 0, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Arsenal 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Gabriel Martinelli.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).

  7. Post update

    Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Red Card Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

  10. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).

  13. Post update

    Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Fábio Vieira (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt replaces Luis Sinisterra.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

  18. Post update

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fábio Vieira with a cross following a corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

302 comments

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 16:49

    Leeds fan here, PROUD of our performance against a really good Arsenal side.
    Have to say i am SEETHING with Bamford, partly for not getting a penalty on target but mainly for trying to cheat to get somebody sent off.
    He did it against Villa too, got form for it.
    Not good enough for Leeds.

    • Reply posted by Your Comment, today at 16:55

      Your Comment replied:
      It's a shame really as Leeds were the better team today. From a gooner

  • Comment posted by I7, today at 16:48

    People just can't stand to see Arsenal win! We have had luck against us and decisions going against us for years, but no one mentioned it because it didn't suit their agenda. We will take any luck we get. The handball was correctly a penalty and the decision at the end was also, correct. Simple. Well played Leeds, the better team today. COYG.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:52

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Funny how every fan of every club would say they've "had luck against us and decisions going against us for years, but no one mentioned it because it didn't suit their agenda".

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 16:49

    As a neutral, I'm kind of a fan of both sides, but what a disgraceful player Patrick Bamford is. Behaviour like that needs to result in retrospective bans, it's the only way it'll end

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 16:59

      rospur replied:
      To be fair jesus and sakaboth got away with doing it last week

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:46

    Decent Leeds Utd performance today, many would have expected a much bigger and easier Arsenal win.
    Arsenal get the job done again and nothing more.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 17:16

      Hello replied:
      This sort of luck arsenal got today never lasts. Wait and see…:

  • Comment posted by NV_21, today at 16:46

    Wow, what a game. Arsenal pulled that get out of jail card today to survive. But well done for showing the grit. And well done to Leeds, you gave the league leaders run for their money. I won't say you were unlucky because you had the chanced that you just didn't take.

    VAR definitely worked today. Glad that they didn't play without the the technology.

    • Reply posted by NV_21, today at 16:53

      NV_21 replied:
      i can't believe I am saying this but would love Liverpool to win today to make it a perfect day too.

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 16:46

    Bamford's record taking penalties is poor. He misses 1 in 3 simply not good enough. I would sit him down and make him watch Toney's penalties.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 16:56

      the peoples poet replied:
      Sit him down and show him the transfer list with his name on it...

  • Comment posted by WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff, today at 16:49

    We had consistently terrible luck with refereeing decisions last season. No one cared. Couple of debatable penalty calls this month and we're apparently the new Man U. Armchair experts with goldfish memories. Same could also go for Pat Nevin.

    Credit to Leeds nevertheless, play like that consistently and you'll be fine.

    • Reply posted by bludfamtv, today at 17:02

      bludfamtv replied:
      last season was a disgrace for arsenal in terms of refeering but noone talked then, just saying ''arsenal are too naive''.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 16:47

    To say Leeds were unlucky not to get something out of that game is a massive understatement.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:55

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Does anyone else think it's weird that keepers are allowed to just go and have a chat with their coaches before a penalty is taken?

  • Comment posted by yorkshireben, today at 16:48

    You often hear people use the phrase, champions keep winning games when they don't play there best. Thats a prime example if arsenal do keep this up!

  • Comment posted by Hutch, today at 16:49

    Well played Leeds you made today one of the most stressful I've had as a Gooner. A win is a win though, I can't quite believe the start we're having this season.

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 16:51

    Phew deep breath and sigh of relief. Arsenal definitely had the rub of the green today. Fair play to Leeds, they really put it on us, especially 2nd half and will surely climb up the table if they perform like that every week. 3 points when we didn't play particularly well so will take that.

  • Comment posted by OCT2010, today at 16:50

    What a fantastic game of football! That's one of the most exciting 1-0 score lines I've ever seen!

    This game will be talked about for a long long time. Arsenal got very very lucky and Leeds were very unlucky. If they keep playing like that, don't worry Leeds fans, you will be fine.

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 17:04

      Bigpad replied:
      Use your own words

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 16:47

    What a drama!!
    Lucky, lucky but a well deserved three points :)

    I take it.

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 17:04

      Bigpad replied:
      "Lucky x 2 but well-deserved" – explain that, Einstein! ☺

  • Comment posted by Ninjary Time, today at 16:51

    Leeds need a clinaical striker up front. Who decided to let Bamford take the penalty. His coversion rate is poor and basically he cant hit a barn door from 8 yards.

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 16:51

    For once VAR got it spot on!

    But why can’t it be this standard every game?

  • Comment posted by OCT2010, today at 16:51

    Everyone complaining about Arsenal players.... did you also complain about Van Dijk trying to knock the ball out of Saka's hand before our penalty last week? Thought not....!

    • Reply posted by eplktndl, today at 16:56

      eplktndl replied:
      Not relevant to today.

  • Comment posted by 4ever in our shadow , today at 16:48

    Neutral fan here. Patrick Bamford is a proven striker! But he annoys the hell out of me with his constant cheating!! Thanks to VAR!! You can’t get away with anymore!! Well done Arsenal, a well dug out 3 points.

  • Comment posted by Balancedguy, today at 16:48

    I admit we got lucky today, but sometimes teams need that. It was a poor performance from us but fair play to Leeds it was very difficult game, and another day could easily have been a loss for us. But we move onwards and upwards.

  • Comment posted by Ellandrick, today at 16:49

    I'm sick of saying this. Leeds would have got something with a proper finisher.

    Arsenal look like serious contenders

    • Reply posted by whitewolf9, today at 16:53

      whitewolf9 replied:
      We’ve all been saying it for the last 18 months, but seems we’re stuck with Patrick, who is back to his frustrating worst, sadly.

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 16:55

    Leeds v Arsenal is a heritage fixture

    Today lived up to the rich history. Well done.