Leeds United v Arsenal

Luis Sinisterra returns after being sent off for two bookable offences against Aston Villa at the start of the month

TEAM NEWS

Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra is available after serving a one-match ban for his red card against Aston Villa.

Junior Firpo is fit, while Leo Hjelde could return next week from surgery to remove his appendix.

Arsenal will recall striker Gabriel Jesus, who was rested for Thursday's Europa League victory away to Bodo/Glimt.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are long-term absentees.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leeds were superb for the first 45 minutes against Crystal Palace but they could not sustain it.

This game might follow the same pattern, with Leeds putting so much into it early on, then being picked off later.

However it plays out, I'm expecting Arsenal to win because they are absolutely buzzing at the moment.

That confidence will be there because of their performance to beat Liverpool - I wasn't too far off with my 4-1 prediction either - and they have got plenty of goals in their front three.

If Leeds are as aggressive as I think they will be, there will be plenty of space for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to run in behind, and plenty of chances for Gabriel Jesus too.

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal could earn five consecutive victories against Leeds in all competitions for the first time.

Leeds have gone 12 league and cup meetings without a win since beating Arsenal 3-2 in the top flight at Highbury in May 2003 (D2, L10).

Leeds are winless in seven competitive home matches against Arsenal and have failed to score more than one goal in any of the past 14 encounters at Elland Road.

Leeds United

Leeds are unbeaten in their four home games this season but are without a win away.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2020, all six of Leeds' league defeats from a winning position were against London opposition.

Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals. He has gone nine appearances without scoring since his 95th-minute equaliser against Brentford last December.

Arsenal

Arsenal can win nine of their opening 10 league games in a season for only the second time, having done so in 1903-04.

The Gunners are vying to score three goals or more in four successive league matches for the first time since a run of five in August and September 2004.

Each of their last four Premier League clean sheets were in away fixtures, including all three this season.

Gabriel Martinelli has scored five goals and provided five assists in his past 14 league games.

