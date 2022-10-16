Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool1Man CityManchester City0

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Mohamed Salah scores winner

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments730

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has now scored six goals in 11 appearances in the Premier League against Manchester City

Liverpool put their recent Premier League struggles behind them to end Manchester City's unbeaten run in an enthralling and hot-tempered encounter at Anfield, which saw Jurgen Klopp sent off.

City, fuelled by the goals of Erling Haaland, were in prime condition but Liverpool finally found the form which has deserted them for much of the season to overcome the reigning champions.

Haaland, for once, was not on the scoresheet and it was Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah who made the vital contribution, racing on to a clearance from keeper Alisson after Joao Cancelo's slip to beat Ederson with a composed finish with 14 minutes left.

Earlier, Ederson had produced a brilliant save to deny Salah in a similar one-on-one situation while City manager Pep Guardiola was furious that a Phil Foden goal that would have put his side ahead was ruled out by the video assistant referee for Haaland's foul on Fabinho.

This was not to be Haaland's day, although he did bring two saves from Alisson, but Anfield was left exultant as Liverpool at last showed why they have consistently been City's biggest threat.

In a frantic finale, tempers boiled over and Klopp was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor for his protests after he felt Salah was fouled - but when temperatures cool he will be overjoyed by a statement win.

The real Liverpool stands up

Liverpool went into this match with Manchester City in the rare position of underdogs at Anfield but, as so often in the past, they rose to the occasion in a thunderous atmosphere.

Klopp's team were without key forward Luis Diaz and lost defender Ibrahima Konate to injury before the game, forcing 36-year-old James Milner into the right-back role with Joe Gomez in central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Gomez showed why he is so highly regarded by Klopp with an outstanding display which kept out City's previously all-powerful attack.

The game was settled by Salah's moment of composure, once again aided by an assist from keeper Alisson. The Egyptian showed he is still Liverpool's match-winner when he raced clear with Anfield expectant, and Ederson was unable to halt him on this occasion.

Liverpool's false start to the season means they are off the pace in the title race with Klopp, who was shown a red card for vehement protests as tensions grew, already downplaying their chances.

However, they are still the team with the capacity to come closest to City at their best - although great credit must be given to the way Arsenal have set the pace in outstanding style.

Anfield was at its intimidating best once it became clear Liverpool were going to stand toe-to-toe with City, with other chances created apart from Salah's winning goal.

Liverpool's fans were in joyous mood at the end as they celebrated a victory they always relish.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.98

  2. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.76

  3. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    8.00

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    8.00

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.82

  6. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.60

  7. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    7.54

  8. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    7.63

  9. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    8.45

  10. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.85

  11. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    7.68

Substitutes

  1. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.28

  2. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    6.71

  3. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    6.78

  4. Squad number28Player nameFábio Carvalho
    Average rating

    7.29

  5. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.98

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    4.78

  2. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    4.15

  3. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    4.19

  4. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    4.27

  5. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    4.25

  6. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    4.46

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    4.24

  8. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    4.35

  9. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    4.39

  10. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    4.70

  11. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    4.70

Substitutes

  1. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    4.12

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Alisson
  • 7Milner
  • 2Gomez
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHendersonat 73'minutes
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 84mins
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forFreitas Gouveia Carvalhoat 73'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forAlexander-Arnoldat 90'minutes
  • 20JotaBooked at 90minsSubstituted forTsimikasat 90+9'minutes
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forNúñezat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Henderson
  • 17Jones
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Núñez
  • 28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher
  • 66Alexander-Arnold

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 7Cancelo
  • 25AkanjiBooked at 78mins
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6Aké
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forÁlvarezat 89'minutes
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Haaland
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 10Grealish
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Diogo Jota because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

  7. Post update

    Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Darwin Núñez is caught offside.

  11. Booking

    Diogo Jota (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold replaces Mohamed Salah.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

  16. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

  19. Post update

    (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

748 comments

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:28

    And that's how you keep Haaland quiet, put Big Virg on him, what a Rock! Salah absolutely still a beast of a player! Milner 36? Unbelievable! Harvey showing that he belongs on this stage. What a terrific game of football! The reported demise of Liverpool FC.. What utter nonsense!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 18:31

      Celts replied:
      If Trent put in a performance like Cancelo today, the media would be crawling all over him. But it's Cancelo so they'll say nothing....

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 18:29

    invincibles? 😂 give me a break!
    City can spend all the money in the world every year but they can't emulate what Wenger did.

    Congratulations to Liverpool, the better side by far, made Haaland look average today! Klopp's red was ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by LambChop, today at 18:31

      LambChop replied:
      Yeah but you think Arsenal will win the league 🤣

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 18:29

    You don’t get that atmosphere at the Emptyhad…..

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 18:30

    Not surprised Klopp was fuming. What was the assistant looking at?

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:29

    The Anfield crowd is something else!!

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 18:33

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      Only in the big games 😏

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 18:32

    Chris Sutton doing about as accurate a job as Lawro on the predictions….

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 18:34

      Deano replied:
      Both are absolute clowns, Sutton moreso. As an Arsenal fan I'm over the moon with this result

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:29

    Great advert for the premiership. Liverpool deserved the win on balance. What an assist from Alisson and a great goal from Salah. Premiership referees are disaster!

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:42

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      When the going gets tough, Liverpool arise to the occasion.
      When the going gets tough, Man City Crumble.

  • Comment posted by Hairy Potter, today at 18:30

    Liverpool were just too good for City.