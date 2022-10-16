Match ends, Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0.
Liverpool put their recent Premier League struggles behind them to end Manchester City's unbeaten run in an enthralling and hot-tempered encounter at Anfield, which saw Jurgen Klopp sent off.
City, fuelled by the goals of Erling Haaland, were in prime condition but Liverpool finally found the form which has deserted them for much of the season to overcome the reigning champions.
Haaland, for once, was not on the scoresheet and it was Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah who made the vital contribution, racing on to a clearance from keeper Alisson after Joao Cancelo's slip to beat Ederson with a composed finish with 14 minutes left.
Earlier, Ederson had produced a brilliant save to deny Salah in a similar one-on-one situation while City manager Pep Guardiola was furious that a Phil Foden goal that would have put his side ahead was ruled out by the video assistant referee for Haaland's foul on Fabinho.
This was not to be Haaland's day, although he did bring two saves from Alisson, but Anfield was left exultant as Liverpool at last showed why they have consistently been City's biggest threat.
In a frantic finale, tempers boiled over and Klopp was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor for his protests after he felt Salah was fouled - but when temperatures cool he will be overjoyed by a statement win.
The real Liverpool stands up
Liverpool went into this match with Manchester City in the rare position of underdogs at Anfield but, as so often in the past, they rose to the occasion in a thunderous atmosphere.
Klopp's team were without key forward Luis Diaz and lost defender Ibrahima Konate to injury before the game, forcing 36-year-old James Milner into the right-back role with Joe Gomez in central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk.
Gomez showed why he is so highly regarded by Klopp with an outstanding display which kept out City's previously all-powerful attack.
The game was settled by Salah's moment of composure, once again aided by an assist from keeper Alisson. The Egyptian showed he is still Liverpool's match-winner when he raced clear with Anfield expectant, and Ederson was unable to halt him on this occasion.
Liverpool's false start to the season means they are off the pace in the title race with Klopp, who was shown a red card for vehement protests as tensions grew, already downplaying their chances.
However, they are still the team with the capacity to come closest to City at their best - although great credit must be given to the way Arsenal have set the pace in outstanding style.
Anfield was at its intimidating best once it became clear Liverpool were going to stand toe-to-toe with City, with other chances created apart from Salah's winning goal.
Liverpool's fans were in joyous mood at the end as they celebrated a victory they always relish.
More to follow.
Liverpool
Starting XI
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
7.68
Substitutes
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number28Player nameFábio CarvalhoAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
6.98
Manchester City
Starting XI
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number7Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
4.70
Substitutes
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
4.12
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Alisson
- 7Milner
- 2Gomez
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 3FabinhoBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHendersonat 73'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 84mins
- 19ElliottSubstituted forFreitas Gouveia Carvalhoat 73'minutes
- 11SalahSubstituted forAlexander-Arnoldat 90'minutes
- 20JotaBooked at 90minsSubstituted forTsimikasat 90+9'minutes
- 9FirminoSubstituted forNúñezat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Henderson
- 17Jones
- 21Tsimikas
- 27Núñez
- 28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
- 43Bajcetic
- 47Phillips
- 62Kelleher
- 66Alexander-Arnold
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 7Cancelo
- 25AkanjiBooked at 78mins
- 3Rúben Dias
- 6Aké
- 17De Bruyne
- 16Rodri
- 8GündoganSubstituted forÁlvarezat 89'minutes
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 9Haaland
- 47Foden
Substitutes
- 10Grealish
- 14Laporte
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 21Gómez
- 26Mahrez
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0.
Post update
Hand ball by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Diogo Jota because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
Post update
Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool).
Post update
Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Darwin Núñez is caught offside.
Booking
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold replaces Mohamed Salah.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
Post update
(Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
