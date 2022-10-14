Manchester United v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Anthony Martial started his first league game of the season last weekend but was forced off after 29 minutes

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will monitor injury doubt Anthony Martial, while Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are expected to miss out.

Midfielder Scott McTominay is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has reported no new injury concerns and may name the same team for a third straight game.

Sunday's match is expected to come too soon for Alexander Isak, while Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth, Karl Darlow and Matt Ritchie remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I don't think Manchester United will win this. The only question is, will Newcastle take three points or just one?

It's not that I don't feel Manchester United are making progress under Erik ten Hag, because they are.

But I fancy Newcastle because they have been taking the game to their opposition, and the goals have started to flow - they have scored nine in their past two matches.

I can't see Magpies boss Eddie Howe changing his approach at Old Trafford, because that's not his style.

That should make things more open, which might help Manchester United. The trouble for them is that everyone scrutinises their every result so much and it is always painted as triumph or disaster, with nothing in between.

This week, though, it might be in between.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's only victory in their past 39 away fixtures against Manchester United in all competitions was by 1-0 in the league in December 2013.

The Red Devils have won half of the 150 top-flight meetings (D39, L36).

Manchester United

Manchester United have won five of their past six Premier League games - as many victories as in their previous 18 fixtures.

The Red Devils are vying to earn three consecutive league wins at Old Trafford for the first time since last December.

They have not won a Premier League home fixture in the month of October since beating Everton 2-1 in 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven times in his last five top-flight appearances against Newcastle. He is two short of 500 career league goals.

Marcus Rashford has been involved in seven goals in his eight Premier League appearances against Newcastle, scoring four goals and assisting three.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are vying to score at least four goals in three consecutive league matches for the first time since October 1961.

The Magpies have scored nine goals in their last two league fixtures, compared to just eight in their opening seven.

A 16th Premier League win of 2022 on Sunday would be Newcastle's most in a calendar year since reaching the same tally in 2013.

Kieran Trippier has played 124 passes into the penalty area in this season's Premier League, more than any other player, while creating a joint-high 11 chances from set-pieces.

Miguel Almiron is vying to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time. A fifth goal of the season would represent his highest total in a Premier League season.

