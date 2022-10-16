Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Manchester United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 6Blundell
  • 21Turner
  • 10Zelem
  • 17García
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 37Staniforth
  • 22Parris

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 4Moore
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 12Ladd
  • 19Leon
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 32Baggaley

Brighton Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 20Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 15Green
  • 2Fox
  • 10Olme
  • 22Robinson
  • 3Pattinson
  • 18Carter
  • 9Lee
  • 11Terland

Substitutes

  • 7Sarri
  • 8Connolly
  • 12Bance
  • 13Stott
  • 14Park
  • 23Jarvis
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008086
2Man Utd Women22006066
3Chelsea Women32016336
4Everton Women32014136
5Aston Villa Women32017526
6West Ham Women420246-26
7Liverpool Women210124-23
8Brighton Women210125-33
9Tottenham Women210125-33
10Man City Women200236-30
11Leicester City Women300315-40
12Reading Women200216-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

