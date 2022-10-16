Manchester United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Formation 4-1-4-1
Formation 3-4-3
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ella Toone.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|6
|2
|Man Utd Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Chelsea Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Everton Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|6
|5
|Aston Villa Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|6
|West Ham Women
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|7
|Liverpool Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|8
|Brighton Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|9
|Tottenham Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|10
|Man City Women
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|0
|11
|Leicester City Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|12
|Reading Women
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
