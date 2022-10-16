Match ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.
Arsenal extended their perfect start to the Women's Super League season by overcoming a stubborn Reading side to narrowly win their first away game of the campaign.
Stina Blackstenius swivelled expertly inside the penalty area to give the visitors the lead with a clinical finish in testing conditions at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
The Swede almost doubled Arsenal's lead early in the second half when she hit the woodwork with a glancing header seconds after Katie McCabe had shot against the same post.
Reading goalkeeper Jackie Burns, who was making her top-flight debut, saved Kim Little's penalty following a handball decision against Lily Woodham on the hour mark.
Keeper Manuela Zinsberger - who set a new WSL record with her eighth consecutive clean sheet - brilliantly denied Deanna Cooper and Natasha Dowie either side of Woodham curling a corner against the outside of a post as the second-bottom side threatened to draw level.
But Arsenal closed out the victory and are behind Manchester United - who thrashed Brighton 4-0 earlier on Sunday - on goal difference at the top of the table after three games.
Second-bottom Reading, who set a new attendance record of 3,611 for their women's team, have lost all three of their opening games.
Royals make Arsenal work for win
Reading have never beaten Arsenal in 13 attempts in the WSL, and few would have foreseen the threat they would pose after they were carved open by one of the first attacks they faced.
Despite a lack of service for willing runner Dowie in attack, the organisation and energy of Kelly Chambers' players became a feature of a determined display in which they so nearly pegged Arsenal back, and showed a marked improvement on their pair of 4-0 defeats in the fixture last season.
Most Royals fans would not have anticipated a positive result but this was a performance to suggest their side can target points from their next game, at West Ham, and their hosting of bottom side Leicester after that.
"We said before this game that we're going to get one or two chances - and if we don't take them, it could hurt us," Chambers told Sky Sports.
"Unfortunately, we didn't quite take those chances. But we have the positives and we've got to make sure that we build on the performance."
Eidevall praises Gunners' 'control'
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said before kick-off that Lotte Wubben-Moy and Steph Catley could not be expected to perfectly emulate injured centre-back duo Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza, who are expected to be out for several weeks.
Across the eight club matches Leah Williamson has missed since December 2021, Arsenal have lost more matches than they have in the 20 when the England captain has been involved.
Wubben-Moy was at fault when Cooper broke free inside the penalty area and drew a vital stop from Zinsberger, who was Arsenal's saviour on more than one occasion and saw Rachel Rowe's header cleared off the line as Arsenal made it nine league games without conceding.
"We created enough opportunities to score a second goal," said Eidevall. "Whenever you only have one goal, it's always going to be a bit more edgy in the last minutes.
"We controlled it overall and it was well deserved. Once we got out of their pressure, we really could see that everyone understood we had to go up in gear and intensity."
An onerous-looking trip to Lyon awaits in the Champions League on Wednesday, when Eidevall is certain to learn more about whether his depleted backline can stand up to sterner tests.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 25Burns
- 9Eikeland
- 14CooperBooked at 63mins
- 5Evans
- 3MukandiSubstituted forBrysonat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 37PrimmerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWadeat 74'minutes
- 23Rowe
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 12HarriesSubstituted forWellingsat 90+1'minutes
- 10Dowie
- 28WoodhamBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 7Wellings
- 11Wade
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 30Poulter
- 33Meadows-Tuson
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 15McCabeBooked at 61minsSubstituted forBeattieat 83'minutes
- 10Little
- 13WältiSubstituted forMaanumat 67'minutes
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 66'minutes
- 9Mead
- 25Blackstenius
- 19FoordBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHurtigat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 16Maritz
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
- 59Agyemang
- 62Reid
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
- Attendance:
- 3,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.
Booking
Faye Bryson (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Charlie Wellings replaces Emma Harries because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jen Beattie replaces Katie McCabe.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Lotte Wubben-Moy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.
Post update
Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross.