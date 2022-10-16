Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1

Reading 0-1 Arsenal: Stina Blackstenius extends visitors' perfect start in WSL

By Ben MillerBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal extended their perfect start to the Women's Super League season by overcoming a stubborn Reading side to narrowly win their first away game of the campaign.

Stina Blackstenius swivelled expertly inside the penalty area to give the visitors the lead with a clinical finish in testing conditions at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Swede almost doubled Arsenal's lead early in the second half when she hit the woodwork with a glancing header seconds after Katie McCabe had shot against the same post.

Reading goalkeeper Jackie Burns, who was making her top-flight debut, saved Kim Little's penalty following a handball decision against Lily Woodham on the hour mark.

Keeper Manuela Zinsberger - who set a new WSL record with her eighth consecutive clean sheet - brilliantly denied Deanna Cooper and Natasha Dowie either side of Woodham curling a corner against the outside of a post as the second-bottom side threatened to draw level.

But Arsenal closed out the victory and are behind Manchester United - who thrashed Brighton 4-0 earlier on Sunday - on goal difference at the top of the table after three games.

Second-bottom Reading, who set a new attendance record of 3,611 for their women's team, have lost all three of their opening games.

Royals make Arsenal work for win

Reading have never beaten Arsenal in 13 attempts in the WSL, and few would have foreseen the threat they would pose after they were carved open by one of the first attacks they faced.

Despite a lack of service for willing runner Dowie in attack, the organisation and energy of Kelly Chambers' players became a feature of a determined display in which they so nearly pegged Arsenal back, and showed a marked improvement on their pair of 4-0 defeats in the fixture last season.

Most Royals fans would not have anticipated a positive result but this was a performance to suggest their side can target points from their next game, at West Ham, and their hosting of bottom side Leicester after that.

"We said before this game that we're going to get one or two chances - and if we don't take them, it could hurt us," Chambers told Sky Sports.

"Unfortunately, we didn't quite take those chances. But we have the positives and we've got to make sure that we build on the performance."

Eidevall praises Gunners' 'control'

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said before kick-off that Lotte Wubben-Moy and Steph Catley could not be expected to perfectly emulate injured centre-back duo Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza, who are expected to be out for several weeks.

Across the eight club matches Leah Williamson has missed since December 2021, Arsenal have lost more matches than they have in the 20 when the England captain has been involved.

Wubben-Moy was at fault when Cooper broke free inside the penalty area and drew a vital stop from Zinsberger, who was Arsenal's saviour on more than one occasion and saw Rachel Rowe's header cleared off the line as Arsenal made it nine league games without conceding.

"We created enough opportunities to score a second goal," said Eidevall. "Whenever you only have one goal, it's always going to be a bit more edgy in the last minutes.

"We controlled it overall and it was well deserved. Once we got out of their pressure, we really could see that everyone understood we had to go up in gear and intensity."

An onerous-looking trip to Lyon awaits in the Champions League on Wednesday, when Eidevall is certain to learn more about whether his depleted backline can stand up to sterner tests.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Burns
  • 9Eikeland
  • 14CooperBooked at 63mins
  • 5Evans
  • 3MukandiSubstituted forBrysonat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 37PrimmerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWadeat 74'minutes
  • 23Rowe
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 12HarriesSubstituted forWellingsat 90+1'minutes
  • 10Dowie
  • 28WoodhamBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 7Wellings
  • 11Wade
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter
  • 33Meadows-Tuson

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 15McCabeBooked at 61minsSubstituted forBeattieat 83'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 13WältiSubstituted forMaanumat 67'minutes
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 66'minutes
  • 9Mead
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19FoordBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHurtigat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 59Agyemang
  • 62Reid
Referee:
Louise Saunders
Attendance:
3,660

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home7
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.

  3. Booking

    Faye Bryson (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Charlie Wellings replaces Emma Harries because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).

  11. Post update

    Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jen Beattie replaces Katie McCabe.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Lotte Wubben-Moy.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross.

