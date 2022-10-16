Reading Women v Arsenal Women

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 25Burns
- 9Eikeland
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 3MukandiSubstituted forBrysonat 45'minutes
- 37PrimmerBooked at 41mins
- 23Rowe
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 12Harries
- 10Dowie
- 28WoodhamBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 7Wellings
- 11Wade
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 30Poulter
- 33Meadows-Tuson
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 15McCabe
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 11Miedema
- 9Mead
- 25Blackstenius
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 16Maritz
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
- 59Agyemang
- 62Reid
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Second Half
Second Half begins Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Faye Bryson replaces Emma Mukandi.
Half Time
First Half ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Stephanie-Elise Catley tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Booking
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lily Woodham (Reading Women).
Attempt missed. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).
Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Booking
Tia Primmer (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.