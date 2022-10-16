Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1

Reading Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Burns
  • 9Eikeland
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 3MukandiSubstituted forBrysonat 45'minutes
  • 37PrimmerBooked at 41mins
  • 23Rowe
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 12Harries
  • 10Dowie
  • 28WoodhamBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 7Wellings
  • 11Wade
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter
  • 33Meadows-Tuson

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 15McCabe
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 11Miedema
  • 9Mead
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 59Agyemang
  • 62Reid
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  2. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Faye Bryson replaces Emma Mukandi.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Stephanie-Elise Catley tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  13. Booking

    Lily Woodham (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lily Woodham (Reading Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

  18. Post update

    Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  20. Booking

    Tia Primmer (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women3300100109
2Arsenal Women33009099
3Chelsea Women43019459
4Aston Villa Women32017526
5Everton Women42025416
6West Ham Women420246-26
7Tottenham Women320135-26
8Man City Women31027613
9Liverpool Women310225-33
10Brighton Women310229-73
11Reading Women300317-60
12Leicester City Women400419-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

