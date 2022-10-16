Manchester City Women v Leicester City Women

Man City WomenManchester City Women14:00Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Roebuck
- 2Casparij
- 5Greenwood
- 14Morgan
- 25Hasegawa
- 7Coombs
- 4Aleixandri
- 10Castellanos
- 9Kelly
- 21Shaw
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 6Houghton
- 8Fowler
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 17Losada
- 22MacIver
- 41Blakstad
Leicester City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Levell
- 15Howard
- 3Tierney
- 22Plumptre
- 13Simon
- 10Whelan
- 14Green
- 4Bott
- 23Purfield
- 16Jones
- 27O'Brien
Substitutes
- 2Vance
- 5McManus
- 7Flint
- 8Pike
- 12Jones
- 20Goodwin
- 35Poor
- 44Scofield
- Referee:
- Farai Hallam