The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women14:00Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women
Venue: Academy Stadium, England

Manchester City Women v Leicester City Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 5Greenwood
  • 14Morgan
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 7Coombs
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 10Castellanos
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6Houghton
  • 8Fowler
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 17Losada
  • 22MacIver
  • 41Blakstad

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Levell
  • 15Howard
  • 3Tierney
  • 22Plumptre
  • 13Simon
  • 10Whelan
  • 14Green
  • 4Bott
  • 23Purfield
  • 16Jones
  • 27O'Brien

Substitutes

  • 2Vance
  • 5McManus
  • 7Flint
  • 8Pike
  • 12Jones
  • 20Goodwin
  • 35Poor
  • 44Scofield
Referee:
Farai Hallam

Sunday 16th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women3300100109
2Chelsea Women43017349
3Arsenal Women22008086
4Aston Villa Women32017526
5Everton Women42024226
6West Ham Women420246-26
7Liverpool Women210124-23
8Tottenham Women210125-33
9Brighton Women310229-73
10Man City Women200236-30
11Leicester City Women300315-40
12Reading Women200216-50
