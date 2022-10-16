Tottenham Hotspur Women v Liverpool Women

Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Korpela
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 14Ildhusøy
- 15James
- 25Summanen
- 13Ale
- 9Karczewska
- 24Spence
- 29Neville
Substitutes
- 7Naz
- 8Cho
- 10Brazil
- 22Spencer
- 26Pearse
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Laws
- 25Flaherty
- 5Fahey
- 6Matthews
- 2Koivisto
- 7Kearns
- 10Furness
- 12Hinds
- 11Lawley
- 24Stengel
- 20Daniels
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 8Wardlaw
- 17Humphrey
- 18Holland
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 28Campbell
- 34Silcock
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt missed. Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Celin Ildhusøy.
Foul by Celin Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Liverpool Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Liverpool Women 0.
Attempt missed. Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville with a cross.
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nikola Karczewska.
Foul by Celin Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
Attempt missed. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville with a cross.
Attempt saved. Celin Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.