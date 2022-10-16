Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Liverpool Women

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 15James
  • 25Summanen
  • 13Ale
  • 9Karczewska
  • 24Spence
  • 29Neville

Substitutes

  • 7Naz
  • 8Cho
  • 10Brazil
  • 22Spencer
  • 26Pearse

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Laws
  • 25Flaherty
  • 5Fahey
  • 6Matthews
  • 2Koivisto
  • 7Kearns
  • 10Furness
  • 12Hinds
  • 11Lawley
  • 24Stengel
  • 20Daniels

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 4Roberts
  • 8Wardlaw
  • 17Humphrey
  • 18Holland
  • 21Cumings
  • 22Kirby
  • 28Campbell
  • 34Silcock
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Celin Ildhusøy.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Celin Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  5. Post update

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  7. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Liverpool Women 0.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Liverpool Women 0.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nikola Karczewska.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Celin Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  14. Post update

    Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Celin Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  20. Post update

    Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women3300100109
2Chelsea Women43019459
3Arsenal Women22008086
4Aston Villa Women32017526
5Everton Women42025416
6West Ham Women420246-26
7Tottenham Women320135-26
8Man City Women310246-23
9Liverpool Women310225-33
10Brighton Women310229-73
11Leicester City Women400416-50
12Reading Women200216-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

