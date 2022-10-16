Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stuart McKinstry's late free-kick caused a nervousness to set in for the Rangers players

Rangers survived a late Motherwell rally to bounce back from their Liverpool mauling with victory in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman and John Lundstram put the visitors into a commanding lead following a lacklustre first half at Fir Park.

Stuart McKinstry's deceptive free-kick set up a grandstand finish, but an increasingly nervous Rangers held on.

The Ibrox side go two points behind leaders Celtic as Well sit eighth.

The result means Rangers return to winning ways in the wake of their 7-1 Champions League defeat by Liverpool, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst will still have much to think about after a tense 90 minutes.

The first half was almost a non-event, which Motherwell would have undoubtedly been happier with. Ryan Kent and Tillman could claim a couple of half chances, but the reaction to that record loss at Ibrox was not one the Rangers manager would have hoped for.

There was a small sign of intent at the start of the second half when Borna Barisic's cross found the head of Antonio Colak, but the Croatian uncharacteristically planted his header well wide.

Motherwell went up the other end and gave Rangers a scare when Kevin van Veen drilled a low effort to force a good low save from Allan McGregor. It was Well's first touch in the Rangers box all day.

However, the game eventually got the moment of magic it so desperately needed when Tillman picked up in his own half. Waltzing forward, he remained unchallenged before throwing his hips, dancing into the area and chipping over Liam Kelly.

The Motherwell mood deflated and Rangers thought the game was wrapped up when Lundstram nodded in from a Barisic corner, with a big help from the toe of Van Veen.

Motherwell's McKinstry didn't read the script, though. From a free-kick deep on the left, the Leeds United loanee curled the ball straight over the head of McGregor for his first goal in claret and amber.

But the goal wasn't the one he dreamed of, as it would only prove consolation as Rangers, who retreated to defend their slender lead, hung on.

Player of the Match - Malik Tillman

Tillman's goal provided a spark to the game and he was probably Rangers' biggest threat all game, but that wasn't a huge accolade this afternoon.

Unconvincing Rangers edge to victory - analysis

A lot was made pre-match of how Rangers would react to that Liverpool loss, and they walked out the tunnel as a side that were still hurting.

Their pride had been damaged and they weren't ready to roar back to winning ways. But they still carved out a victory.

They were tentative in attack, waiting for something to happen. Eventually it did, and they have Tillman and lackadaisical Motherwell defending to thank.

It looked like the game was done and dusted until McKinstry's goal gave Well belief, but they could not properly test McGregor again and Rangers return to Ibrox with a precious three points.

What's next?

Motherwell host Celtic on Wednesday night (18:15 BST) in the League Cup, while Rangers welcome Dundee (20:15).

