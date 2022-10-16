Match ends, Motherwell 1, Rangers 2.
Rangers survived a late Motherwell rally to bounce back from their Liverpool mauling with victory in the Scottish Premiership.
Malik Tillman and John Lundstram put the visitors into a commanding lead following a lacklustre first half at Fir Park.
Stuart McKinstry's deceptive free-kick set up a grandstand finish, but an increasingly nervous Rangers held on.
The Ibrox side go two points behind leaders Celtic as Well sit eighth.
The result means Rangers return to winning ways in the wake of their 7-1 Champions League defeat by Liverpool, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst will still have much to think about after a tense 90 minutes.
The first half was almost a non-event, which Motherwell would have undoubtedly been happier with. Ryan Kent and Tillman could claim a couple of half chances, but the reaction to that record loss at Ibrox was not one the Rangers manager would have hoped for.
There was a small sign of intent at the start of the second half when Borna Barisic's cross found the head of Antonio Colak, but the Croatian uncharacteristically planted his header well wide.
Motherwell went up the other end and gave Rangers a scare when Kevin van Veen drilled a low effort to force a good low save from Allan McGregor. It was Well's first touch in the Rangers box all day.
However, the game eventually got the moment of magic it so desperately needed when Tillman picked up in his own half. Waltzing forward, he remained unchallenged before throwing his hips, dancing into the area and chipping over Liam Kelly.
The Motherwell mood deflated and Rangers thought the game was wrapped up when Lundstram nodded in from a Barisic corner, with a big help from the toe of Van Veen.
Motherwell's McKinstry didn't read the script, though. From a free-kick deep on the left, the Leeds United loanee curled the ball straight over the head of McGregor for his first goal in claret and amber.
But the goal wasn't the one he dreamed of, as it would only prove consolation as Rangers, who retreated to defend their slender lead, hung on.
Player of the Match - Malik Tillman
Unconvincing Rangers edge to victory - analysis
A lot was made pre-match of how Rangers would react to that Liverpool loss, and they walked out the tunnel as a side that were still hurting.
Their pride had been damaged and they weren't ready to roar back to winning ways. But they still carved out a victory.
They were tentative in attack, waiting for something to happen. Eventually it did, and they have Tillman and lackadaisical Motherwell defending to thank.
It looked like the game was done and dusted until McKinstry's goal gave Well belief, but they could not properly test McGregor again and Rangers return to Ibrox with a precious three points.
What's next?
Motherwell host Celtic on Wednesday night (18:15 BST) in the League Cup, while Rangers welcome Dundee (20:15).
Player of the match
GossSean Goss
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number17Player nameMcKinstryAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number15Player nameJohansenAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number24Player namePenneyAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number23Player nameMorrisAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
3.01
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
2.78
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number71Player nameTillmanAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number9Player nameColakAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number38Player nameKingAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number10Player nameDavisAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number17Player nameMatondoAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
4.75
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 15Johansen
- 4LamieSubstituted forMugabiat 58'minutes
- 24Penney
- 8SlatterySubstituted forCorneliusat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27GossBooked at 45mins
- 23Morris
- 26Tierney
- 17McKinstry
- 9van VeenBooked at 55mins
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 6Maguire
- 13Oxborough
- 18Cornelius
- 38Miller
- 47Ross
- 49Ferrie
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2TavernierBooked at 75mins
- 38KingBooked at 87mins
- 26Davies
- 31Barisic
- 37ArfieldBooked at 33minsSubstituted forDavisat 65'minutes
- 4Lundstram
- 17MatondoSubstituted forWrightat 65'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 71Tillman
- 14Kent
- 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Yilmaz
- 10Davis
- 19Sands
- 20Morelos
- 23Wright
- 29McCann
- 30Sakala
- 33McLaughlin
- 44Devine
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 8,498
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Rangers 2.
Post update
Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Morris (Motherwell).
Booking
Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dean Cornelius (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Callum Slattery.
Booking
Leon King (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Leon King (Rangers).
Post update
Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Steven Davis (Rangers).
Post update
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Motherwell. Sondre Johansen tries a through ball, but Bevis Mugabi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Antonio-Mirko Colak.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Wright.
Post update
Foul by Malik Tillman (Rangers).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.