Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1RangersRangers2

Motherwell 1-2 Rangers: Ibrox side win after Liverpool humiliation

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stuart McKinstry
Stuart McKinstry's late free-kick caused a nervousness to set in for the Rangers players

Rangers survived a late Motherwell rally to bounce back from their Liverpool mauling with victory in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman and John Lundstram put the visitors into a commanding lead following a lacklustre first half at Fir Park.

Stuart McKinstry's deceptive free-kick set up a grandstand finish, but an increasingly nervous Rangers held on.

The Ibrox side go two points behind leaders Celtic as Well sit eighth.

The result means Rangers return to winning ways in the wake of their 7-1 Champions League defeat by Liverpool, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst will still have much to think about after a tense 90 minutes.

The first half was almost a non-event, which Motherwell would have undoubtedly been happier with. Ryan Kent and Tillman could claim a couple of half chances, but the reaction to that record loss at Ibrox was not one the Rangers manager would have hoped for.

There was a small sign of intent at the start of the second half when Borna Barisic's cross found the head of Antonio Colak, but the Croatian uncharacteristically planted his header well wide.

Motherwell went up the other end and gave Rangers a scare when Kevin van Veen drilled a low effort to force a good low save from Allan McGregor. It was Well's first touch in the Rangers box all day.

However, the game eventually got the moment of magic it so desperately needed when Tillman picked up in his own half. Waltzing forward, he remained unchallenged before throwing his hips, dancing into the area and chipping over Liam Kelly.

The Motherwell mood deflated and Rangers thought the game was wrapped up when Lundstram nodded in from a Barisic corner, with a big help from the toe of Van Veen.

Motherwell's McKinstry didn't read the script, though. From a free-kick deep on the left, the Leeds United loanee curled the ball straight over the head of McGregor for his first goal in claret and amber.

But the goal wasn't the one he dreamed of, as it would only prove consolation as Rangers, who retreated to defend their slender lead, hung on.

Player of the Match - Malik Tillman

Tillman's goal provided a spark to the game and he was probably Rangers' biggest threat all game, but that wasn't a huge accolade this afternoon.
Unconvincing Rangers edge to victory - analysis

A lot was made pre-match of how Rangers would react to that Liverpool loss, and they walked out the tunnel as a side that were still hurting.

Their pride had been damaged and they weren't ready to roar back to winning ways. But they still carved out a victory.

They were tentative in attack, waiting for something to happen. Eventually it did, and they have Tillman and lackadaisical Motherwell defending to thank.

It looked like the game was done and dusted until McKinstry's goal gave Well belief, but they could not properly test McGregor again and Rangers return to Ibrox with a precious three points.

What's next?

Motherwell host Celtic on Wednesday night (18:15 BST) in the League Cup, while Rangers welcome Dundee (20:15).

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 7.45

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.45

  2. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.63

  3. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    4.55

  4. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    4.42

  5. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.35

  6. Squad number15Player nameJohansen
    Average rating

    4.32

  7. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    4.08

  8. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    4.07

  9. Squad number24Player namePenney
    Average rating

    4.01

  10. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    3.90

  11. Squad number23Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    3.87

  12. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    3.01

  13. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    2.78

Rangers

  1. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    5.98

  2. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    5.95

  3. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    5.75

  4. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.74

  5. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    5.65

  6. Squad number38Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.59

  7. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    5.47

  8. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    5.37

  9. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.34

  10. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    5.21

  11. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.19

  12. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.13

  13. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.09

  14. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.75

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 15Johansen
  • 4LamieSubstituted forMugabiat 58'minutes
  • 24Penney
  • 8SlatterySubstituted forCorneliusat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27GossBooked at 45mins
  • 23Morris
  • 26Tierney
  • 17McKinstry
  • 9van VeenBooked at 55mins

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 18Cornelius
  • 38Miller
  • 47Ross
  • 49Ferrie

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2TavernierBooked at 75mins
  • 38KingBooked at 87mins
  • 26Davies
  • 31Barisic
  • 37ArfieldBooked at 33minsSubstituted forDavisat 65'minutes
  • 4Lundstram
  • 17MatondoSubstituted forWrightat 65'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 71Tillman
  • 14Kent
  • 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 10Davis
  • 19Sands
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Wright
  • 29McCann
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 44Devine
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
8,498

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Rangers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Rangers 2.

  3. Post update

    Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Morris (Motherwell).

  5. Booking

    Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dean Cornelius (Motherwell).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Callum Slattery.

  9. Booking

    Leon King (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Leon King (Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Steven Davis (Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Sondre Johansen tries a through ball, but Bevis Mugabi is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Antonio-Mirko Colak.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Wright.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Malik Tillman (Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic109013562927
2Rangers108112691725
3Hibernian115241314-117
4St Mirren105141013-316
5Hearts104331514115
6Livingston10505812-415
7Aberdeen104241815314
8Motherwell114161414013
9St Johnstone113171116-510
10Kilmarnock11236819-119
11Dundee Utd112361023-139
12Ross County11236619-139
View full Scottish Premiership table

