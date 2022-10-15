Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell12:00RangersRangers
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic109013562927
2Rangers97112481622
3Hibernian115241314-117
4St Mirren105141013-316
5Livingston10505812-415
6Hearts94231514114
7Aberdeen94141815313
8Motherwell104151312113
9St Johnstone113171116-510
10Kilmarnock11236819-119
11Dundee Utd112361023-139
12Ross County11236619-139
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport