Aberdeen 2-0 Heart of Midlothian: Lopes & Besuijen goals move Dons up to fourth

By Colin MoffatBBC Scotland

Vicente Besuijen slots in the second goal for Aberdeen

Luis Lopes scored one and set up the other as Aberdeen beat wasteful Hearts to move up to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Cape Verde striker known as 'Duk' slipped in the opening goal on 74 minutes and laid the second on a plate for Vicente Besuijen soon after.

Both goalkeepers made impressive saves at a sun-drenched Pittodrie, while Alex Cochrane and Lawrence Shankland were guilty of glaring close-range misses for the visitors, who drop to seventh.

Aberdeen have now won their last six home league matches against Hearts, making it four victories from five at Pittodrie this term.

Hearts, already with a long list of absent players, lost Andy Halliday and Peter Haring to serious looking injuries and are on a run of just one win from their last eight away days in the top flight (D2 L5).

During a first half hour littered with fouls and stray passes, the home side had a strong claim for a penalty waved away when Lopes was knocked off the ball.

The visitors should have taken the lead when Stephen Humphrys did well to drill the ball across the face of goal from the right. However, Cochrane was guilty of a terrible miss, awkwardly knocking the ball into the arms of grateful goalkeeper Kelle Roos from inside the six-yard box.

Shankland then stabbed a shot into the side-netting, while Roos had to look lively to stop a shot from Robert Snodgrass.

The game was starting to flow and the first half came to a close with two good saves.

A dreadful lapse from Tony Sibbick allowed Aberdeen to break and Craig Gordon had to make a good sprawling stop to keep out Bojan Miovski's shot. Moments later, a ball over the top bounced up perfectly for Shankland and his lofted strike appeared net-bound before Roos, well off his line, leapt high and manged to divert it over the top with his fingertips.

Roos was busy again inside the first minute of the second half as Humphrys latched on to a miscued backpass from Anthony Stewart and tried to round the goalkeeper, only to be denied by an outstretched arm.

Lopes tested Gordon with a raking shot, while a lunging block from Stephen Kingsley thwarted Miovski in front of goal before the North Macedonia striker knocked a Ross McCrorie cross inches wide on the slide.

Hearts passed up a second gilt-edged chance when Cochrane centred for Shankland and the striker skewed a first-time, side-foot shot wide of the far post from the angle of the six yard box.

The Edinburgh side were made to pay for their profligacy when Lopes ran on to a smart pass into the inside left channel from Ylber Ramadani to poke the ball beyond Gordon.

Lopes was then able to stroll forward unchallenged to slide a pass in for substitute Besuijen, who kept a cool head to slot in the Dons' second goal.

Player of the match - Luis Lopes

Luis Lopes tests Craig Gordon with a shot early in the second half
'Duk' went off to a warm ovation from the home fans after his vital contribution

Back three delivers clean sheet for Dons, with some help from Hearts - analysis

Aberdeen made the most of those big chances squandered by Hearts in what was a real blood and thunder contest, swinging from end-to-end.

Ramadani produced a moment of real quality with his defence splitting pass for the opening goal, which rewarded the industrious Lopes, who was unlucky not to win a first-half penalty.

Dons skipper Stewart got away with one bad error but, that aside, looked very comfortable at the centre of a back three, bringing the ball out with assurance.

Cochrane's miss almost defied belief and Hearts could be forgiven for feeling a bit sorry for themselves, having played well for long spells and losing two more players.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "We opted to go with the back three. It worked well throughout the game and I thought we were deserved winners in the end.

"Two very attacking-minded teams. It was strange that we went in 0-0 at half-time. I thought we controlled the game better in the second half.

"Luis Lopes is one that's going to catch the eye. He came in late to pre-season, he's had to bide his time. We feel as if he's got a great future."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It was a frustrating day. We created chances we should score and we're giving up easy goals. That can happen with a makeshift back four.

"For me, all of these injuries are opportunities for players to get game time, to show what they've got.

"We need to stay focused and together and I'm sure we will turn it."

What next?

Aberdeen are at home to Partick Thistle (19:45) in the League Cup on Wednesday before a league visit to Motherwell next Saturday. Hearts have a rare midweek off before hosting Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday (12:30).

Player of the match

DukDuk

with an average of 8.70

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    8.70

  2. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    8.19

  3. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    7.89

  4. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    7.67

  5. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    7.67

  6. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    7.60

  7. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    7.59

  8. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    7.43

  9. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    7.34

  10. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.28

  11. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    7.25

  12. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    7.02

  13. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    7.00

  14. Squad number25Player nameRichardson
    Average rating

    6.66

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number27Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.54

  2. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.87

  3. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    5.18

  4. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    5.09

  5. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    5.00

  6. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    5.00

  7. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    4.98

  8. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    4.67

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    4.52

  10. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    4.43

  11. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    4.24

  12. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    4.05

  13. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    3.18

  14. Squad number20Player nameNeilson
    Average rating

    3.05

  15. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    2.28

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 2McCrorie
  • 5Stewart
  • 4ScalesBooked at 90mins
  • 25RichardsonBooked at 2mins
  • 8Barron
  • 16Ramadani
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forBesuijenat 70'minutes
  • 3MacKenzieBooked at 66minsSubstituted forKennedyat 87'minutes
  • 9Miovski
  • 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forWatkinsat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 7Morris
  • 10Besuijen
  • 15Watkins
  • 23Duncan
  • 28Milne
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge
  • 99Ramírez

Hearts

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Gordon
  • 19Cochrane
  • 21Sibbick
  • 3Kingsley
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
  • 77SnodgrassBooked at 37minsSubstituted forHaringat 82'minutesSubstituted forGrantat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8KiomourtzoglouBooked at 44mins
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forNeilsonat 10'minutes
  • 18McKay
  • 29Humphrys
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 7Grant
  • 13Stewart
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Henderson
  • 27Smith
  • 28Clark
  • 39Pollock
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
14,711

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  4. Post update

    Connor Barron (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Booking

    Liam Scales (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Connor Barron (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Stewart (Aberdeen).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Smith with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Connor Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

  14. Post update

    Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jorge Grant replaces Peter Haring because of an injury.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Matthew Kennedy replaces Jack MacKenzie.

  17. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Peter Haring replaces Robert Snodgrass.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Connor Smith replaces Alan Forrest.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic109013562927
2Rangers108112691725
3Hibernian115241314-117
4Aberdeen105142015516
5St Mirren105141013-316
6Livingston10505812-415
7Hearts104241516-114
8Motherwell114161414013
9St Johnstone113171116-510
10Kilmarnock11236819-119
11Dundee Utd112361023-139
12Ross County11236619-139
View full Scottish Premiership table

