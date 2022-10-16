Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Luis Lopes scored one and set up the other as Aberdeen beat wasteful Hearts to move up to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.
The Cape Verde striker known as 'Duk' slipped in the opening goal on 74 minutes and laid the second on a plate for Vicente Besuijen soon after.
Both goalkeepers made impressive saves at a sun-drenched Pittodrie, while Alex Cochrane and Lawrence Shankland were guilty of glaring close-range misses for the visitors, who drop to seventh.
Aberdeen have now won their last six home league matches against Hearts, making it four victories from five at Pittodrie this term.
Hearts, already with a long list of absent players, lost Andy Halliday and Peter Haring to serious looking injuries and are on a run of just one win from their last eight away days in the top flight (D2 L5).
During a first half hour littered with fouls and stray passes, the home side had a strong claim for a penalty waved away when Lopes was knocked off the ball.
The visitors should have taken the lead when Stephen Humphrys did well to drill the ball across the face of goal from the right. However, Cochrane was guilty of a terrible miss, awkwardly knocking the ball into the arms of grateful goalkeeper Kelle Roos from inside the six-yard box.
Shankland then stabbed a shot into the side-netting, while Roos had to look lively to stop a shot from Robert Snodgrass.
The game was starting to flow and the first half came to a close with two good saves.
A dreadful lapse from Tony Sibbick allowed Aberdeen to break and Craig Gordon had to make a good sprawling stop to keep out Bojan Miovski's shot. Moments later, a ball over the top bounced up perfectly for Shankland and his lofted strike appeared net-bound before Roos, well off his line, leapt high and manged to divert it over the top with his fingertips.
Roos was busy again inside the first minute of the second half as Humphrys latched on to a miscued backpass from Anthony Stewart and tried to round the goalkeeper, only to be denied by an outstretched arm.
Lopes tested Gordon with a raking shot, while a lunging block from Stephen Kingsley thwarted Miovski in front of goal before the North Macedonia striker knocked a Ross McCrorie cross inches wide on the slide.
Hearts passed up a second gilt-edged chance when Cochrane centred for Shankland and the striker skewed a first-time, side-foot shot wide of the far post from the angle of the six yard box.
The Edinburgh side were made to pay for their profligacy when Lopes ran on to a smart pass into the inside left channel from Ylber Ramadani to poke the ball beyond Gordon.
Lopes was then able to stroll forward unchallenged to slide a pass in for substitute Besuijen, who kept a cool head to slot in the Dons' second goal.
Player of the match - Luis Lopes
Back three delivers clean sheet for Dons, with some help from Hearts - analysis
Aberdeen made the most of those big chances squandered by Hearts in what was a real blood and thunder contest, swinging from end-to-end.
Ramadani produced a moment of real quality with his defence splitting pass for the opening goal, which rewarded the industrious Lopes, who was unlucky not to win a first-half penalty.
Dons skipper Stewart got away with one bad error but, that aside, looked very comfortable at the centre of a back three, bringing the ball out with assurance.
Cochrane's miss almost defied belief and Hearts could be forgiven for feeling a bit sorry for themselves, having played well for long spells and losing two more players.
What they said
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "We opted to go with the back three. It worked well throughout the game and I thought we were deserved winners in the end.
"Two very attacking-minded teams. It was strange that we went in 0-0 at half-time. I thought we controlled the game better in the second half.
"Luis Lopes is one that's going to catch the eye. He came in late to pre-season, he's had to bide his time. We feel as if he's got a great future."
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It was a frustrating day. We created chances we should score and we're giving up easy goals. That can happen with a makeshift back four.
"For me, all of these injuries are opportunities for players to get game time, to show what they've got.
"We need to stay focused and together and I'm sure we will turn it."
What next?
Aberdeen are at home to Partick Thistle (19:45) in the League Cup on Wednesday before a league visit to Motherwell next Saturday. Hearts have a rare midweek off before hosting Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday (12:30).
Player of the match
DukDuk
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
8.70
- Squad number10Player nameBesuijenAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number4Player nameScalesAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number16Player nameRamadaniAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number8Player nameBarronAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number15Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number33Player nameKennedyAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number20Player nameClarksonAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number5Player nameStewartAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number25Player nameRichardsonAverage rating
6.66
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number29Player nameHumphrysAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number77Player nameSnodgrassAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
3.18
- Squad number20Player nameNeilsonAverage rating
3.05
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
2.28
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Roos
- 2McCrorie
- 5Stewart
- 4ScalesBooked at 90mins
- 25RichardsonBooked at 2mins
- 8Barron
- 16Ramadani
- 20ClarksonSubstituted forBesuijenat 70'minutes
- 3MacKenzieBooked at 66minsSubstituted forKennedyat 87'minutes
- 9Miovski
- 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forWatkinsat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 7Morris
- 10Besuijen
- 15Watkins
- 23Duncan
- 28Milne
- 33Kennedy
- 36Bavidge
- 99Ramírez
Hearts
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Gordon
- 19Cochrane
- 21Sibbick
- 3Kingsley
- 17ForrestSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
- 77SnodgrassBooked at 37minsSubstituted forHaringat 82'minutesSubstituted forGrantat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8KiomourtzoglouBooked at 44mins
- 16HallidaySubstituted forNeilsonat 10'minutes
- 18McKay
- 29Humphrys
- 9Shankland
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 7Grant
- 13Stewart
- 20Neilson
- 22Henderson
- 27Smith
- 28Clark
- 39Pollock
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 14,711
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
