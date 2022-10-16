Hull City v Birmingham City

HullHull City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|14
|6
|7
|1
|24
|12
|12
|25
|2
|Sheff Utd
|14
|7
|4
|3
|24
|13
|11
|25
|3
|Norwich
|14
|7
|3
|4
|21
|15
|6
|24
|4
|QPR
|14
|7
|3
|4
|20
|16
|4
|24
|5
|Blackburn
|15
|8
|0
|7
|18
|17
|1
|24
|6
|Reading
|14
|7
|1
|6
|15
|20
|-5
|22
|7
|Luton
|14
|5
|6
|3
|19
|14
|5
|21
|8
|Swansea
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|20
|-3
|21
|9
|Sunderland
|14
|5
|5
|4
|19
|14
|5
|20
|10
|Watford
|14
|5
|5
|4
|19
|17
|2
|20
|11
|Millwall
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17
|18
|-1
|20
|12
|Stoke
|14
|5
|4
|5
|17
|17
|0
|19
|13
|Preston
|15
|4
|7
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|19
|14
|Wigan
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|19
|15
|Rotherham
|13
|4
|6
|3
|15
|13
|2
|18
|16
|Bristol City
|15
|5
|3
|7
|23
|24
|-1
|18
|17
|Cardiff
|14
|5
|3
|6
|12
|14
|-2
|18
|18
|Birmingham
|13
|4
|4
|5
|12
|12
|0
|16
|19
|Blackpool
|14
|4
|4
|6
|16
|20
|-4
|16
|20
|West Brom
|14
|2
|8
|4
|19
|18
|1
|14
|21
|Hull
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13
|26
|-13
|14
|22
|Middlesbrough
|14
|3
|4
|7
|15
|20
|-5
|13
|23
|Huddersfield
|13
|3
|2
|8
|16
|21
|-5
|11
|24
|Coventry
|11
|2
|4
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|10
Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture
Sliced Bread investigates if they help you warm up before exercise and recover more quickly after it
Sideways dives into the world of deception and how it gives us the upper hand