Charlie Wyke has made a total of seven appearances so far this season for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke says it was "unbelievable" to score his first goal in only his second start for the club since suffering a cardiac arrest last year.

The 29-year-old collapsed in training in November 2021 but managed to return in time for the start of this season.

Wyke scored late on in Saturday's loss to Cardiff and also played 90 minutes for the first time since his return.

"It's a great feeling. I can't describe it," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's an unbelievable feeling. The first objective was just to come back and play games but now I'm in the swing of things, I just want to score as many as I can and thankfully I got one today."

Wyke did not feature for the club following his collapse until their win against Birmingham in August, with the Latics winning promotion to the Championship during his absence.

He has gone on to make seven appearances this term and made his first start of the season in their win at Rotherham on 1 October.

Despite his goal against the Bluebirds giving Wigan a chance, any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Ryan Wintle scored Cardiff's third goal as the game entered its final stages.

"I thought when I came back the defeats wouldn't bother me as much as they did, but as soon as you taste that first defeat it's still exactly the same feeling as it was before," he added.

"I've missed that much football it's the best thing in my life. It's the number one thing in my life and always has been. It's been a frustrating few months and to get back playing is unbelievable.

"I've got a completely different perspective in life now. I wouldn't want anyone to go through what I went through and to come back and be playing is unbelievable."