A Davy McDaid double earned Ballymena United a vital 2-0 win over Portadown and ended their five-match losing streak in the Irish Premiership.

Holders Linfield sneaked into the top six, on goal difference ahead of Carrick Rangers, as they fought out a drab scoreless draw away to Coleraine.

Glenavon enjoyed an emphatic 5-0 victory over second-from-bottom Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park.

Larne went top of the table with a win in one of three games on Friday night.

Ballymena's win takes them above Newry City into ninth in the table while the Blues' stuttering start to their defence continues as they remain seven points behind leaders Larne, though they do have a game in hand.

The Lurgan Blues' victory, which came after they suffered a shock League Cup defeat by Loughgall in midweek, sees them consolidate eighth place in the standings.

McDaid double earns vital win for Sky Blues

Ballymena went in front on eight minutes when Portadown keeper Jethren Barr failed to gather Ross Redman's free kick under pressure from Conor Keeley and McDaid was on hand to sweep home from close range.

The home side almost doubled their advantage on the quarter-hour mark when Portadown hesitated in dealing with a bouncing ball in the penalty area, but as Kenny Kane attempted to dink the ball over the keeper, Barr was on hand to acrobatically tip the ball behind.

Joshua Archer forced a couple of saves from Sean O'Neill early in the second period as the visitors attempted to find a way back into the game while, at the other end, Ryan Waide blazed wastefully wide from Kane's inviting cross.

Ballymena eventually sealed the points with six minutes left when McDaid ran on to Kane's through ball to slip a shot past Barr.

Portadown almost pulled a goal back in the closing minutes when Mark Russell's free kick came back off the crossbar and then Oisin Conaty's free kick was beaten out by O'Neill, but Paul Doolin's side remain winless at the foot of the table.

More to follow.