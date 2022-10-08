Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Arthur has 22 caps for Brazil

Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo is set for months on the sidelines as he needs surgery on an injury sustained during training.

The Brazil international, 26, was a deadline-day signing on a season-long loan from Italian club Juventus.

Speaking on Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Arthur had suffered the injury in training on Monday.

He is now reportedly expected to be out for three to four months external-link as he recovers.

The injury means any lingering hopes he had to play at the World Cup in Qatar this winter are likely to be over.

Arthur hasn't started a match for Liverpool since he joined, his only minutes of senior football coming as a late substitute in September's 4-1 Champions League defeat at Napoli.