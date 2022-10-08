Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Niall Canavan is a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international

Captain Niall Canavan has signed a new two-year deal with Barrow.

The 31-year-old defender has played 31 games for the League Two side since arriving on an 18-month deal from Bradford City in January.

Canavan's new contract includes a further 12-month option.

"Niall is an impeccable leader and an integral part of this football club. He is a true role model on and off the field," said Barrow boss Pete Wild.