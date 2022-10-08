Last updated on .From the section European Football

Eder Militao scored the only goal in the third minute

Real Madrid went top of La Liga with a narrow win over local rivals Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Eder Militao opened the scoring for the champions, rising highest to head home Luka Modric's corner in the third minute.

The visitors had a second goal ruled out for offside after the break following a deft Rodrygo chip over Getafe keeper David Soria.

Los Blancos also had a first-half penalty overturned.

Vinicius Junior was brought down by Luis Milla in the penalty area but the forward had earlier dribbled the ball out of play down the touchline.

Getafe's best chance to equalise came midway through the first half with Borja Mayoral unable to turn in Fabrizio Angileri's shot across goal.

Madrid go three points clear of second-placed Barcelona who play Celta Vigo on Sunday, while Getafe stay 16th.