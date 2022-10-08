Match ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 1.
Real Madrid went top of La Liga with a narrow win over local rivals Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Eder Militao opened the scoring for the champions, rising highest to head home Luka Modric's corner in the third minute.
The visitors had a second goal ruled out for offside after the break following a deft Rodrygo chip over Getafe keeper David Soria.
Los Blancos also had a first-half penalty overturned.
Vinicius Junior was brought down by Luis Milla in the penalty area but the forward had earlier dribbled the ball out of play down the touchline.
Getafe's best chance to equalise came midway through the first half with Borja Mayoral unable to turn in Fabrizio Angileri's shot across goal.
Madrid go three points clear of second-placed Barcelona who play Celta Vigo on Sunday, while Getafe stay 16th.
Line-ups
Getafe
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 23Mitrovic
- 6Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 3AngileriSubstituted forAmaviat 83'minutes
- 16AlgobiaSubstituted forSeoaneat 83'minutes
- 5Milla
- 11AleñáSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 66'minutes
- 19MayoralSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 66'minutes
- 10ÜnalSubstituted forLatasaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Casilla
- 4Álvarez
- 7Mata
- 8Seoane
- 9Portugués Manzanera
- 12Amavi
- 14Latasa
- 15Alderete
- 17El Haddadi
- 21Iglesias
- 27Conde
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 2Carvajal
- 3MilitãoSubstituted forNachoat 83'minutes
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 10Modric
- 18Tchouaméni
- 12CamavingaSubstituted forAsensioat 83'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forMarianoat 89'minutes
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 8Kroos
- 11Asensio
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 30Cañizares
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 14,502
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 1.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
Post update
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Marco Asensio.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luis Milla (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Juan Latasa (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Portu.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano Díaz replaces Rodrygo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Juan Latasa replaces Enes Ünal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Eduardo Camavinga.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Éder Militão.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Jordan Amavi replaces Fabrizio Angileri.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Jaime Seoane replaces Ángel Algobia.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.