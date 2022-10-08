Close menu
Spanish La Liga
GetafeGetafe0Real MadridReal Madrid1

Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Eder Militao header sends Los Blancos top of La liga

Eder Militao heads home for Real Madrid
Eder Militao scored the only goal in the third minute

Real Madrid went top of La Liga with a narrow win over local rivals Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Eder Militao opened the scoring for the champions, rising highest to head home Luka Modric's corner in the third minute.

The visitors had a second goal ruled out for offside after the break following a deft Rodrygo chip over Getafe keeper David Soria.

Los Blancos also had a first-half penalty overturned.

Vinicius Junior was brought down by Luis Milla in the penalty area but the forward had earlier dribbled the ball out of play down the touchline.

Getafe's best chance to equalise came midway through the first half with Borja Mayoral unable to turn in Fabrizio Angileri's shot across goal.

Madrid go three points clear of second-placed Barcelona who play Celta Vigo on Sunday, while Getafe stay 16th.

Line-ups

Getafe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 2Dakonam
  • 23Mitrovic
  • 6Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 3AngileriSubstituted forAmaviat 83'minutes
  • 16AlgobiaSubstituted forSeoaneat 83'minutes
  • 5Milla
  • 11AleñáSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 66'minutes
  • 19MayoralSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 66'minutes
  • 10ÜnalSubstituted forLatasaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Casilla
  • 4Álvarez
  • 7Mata
  • 8Seoane
  • 9Portugués Manzanera
  • 12Amavi
  • 14Latasa
  • 15Alderete
  • 17El Haddadi
  • 21Iglesias
  • 27Conde

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3MilitãoSubstituted forNachoat 83'minutes
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 10Modric
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 12CamavingaSubstituted forAsensioat 83'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forMarianoat 89'minutes
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Asensio
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 30Cañizares
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
14,502

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home9
Away19
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Marco Asensio.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Milla (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juan Latasa (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Portu.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano Díaz replaces Rodrygo.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Juan Latasa replaces Enes Ünal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Eduardo Camavinga.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Éder Militão.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Jordan Amavi replaces Fabrizio Angileri.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Jaime Seoane replaces Ángel Algobia.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stefan Mitrovic.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid87101971222
2Barcelona76101911819
3Ath Bilbao85211751217
4Atl Madrid8512147716
5Real Betis7502105515
6Valencia8413148613
7Real Sociedad74121211113
8Osasuna841398113
9Villarreal7331102812
10Rayo Vallecano83141012-210
11Celta Vigo7313913-410
12Mallorca722368-28
13Girona82151114-37
14Almería8215712-57
15Real Valladolid7214613-77
16Getafe8215816-87
17Sevilla8134814-66
18Espanyol7124914-55
19Cádiz7115114-134
20Elche7016318-151
View full Spanish La Liga table

