French Ligue 1
ReimsReims0PSGParis Saint Germain0

Reims v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Reims

Formation 3-5-2

  • 94Diouf
  • 6Gravillon
  • 24Agbadou
  • 5Abdelhamid
  • 70FlipsSubstituted forvan Bergenat 76'minutes
  • 15MunetsiBooked at 39mins
  • 21Matusiwa
  • 17Lopy
  • 28Locko
  • 29Balogun
  • 10ZeneliSubstituted forDoumbiaat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pentz
  • 3Doumbia
  • 7Holm
  • 11Mbuku
  • 18Adeline
  • 19van Bergen
  • 25De Smet
  • 41Diakité
  • 48Koeberle

PSG

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 4RamosBooked at 41mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 15Danilo
  • 26Mukiele
  • 8Ruiz
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 42minsSubstituted forVitinhaat 45'minutes
  • 14Bernat
  • 19Sarabia
  • 28SolerSubstituted forNeymarat 57'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 10Neymar
  • 16Rico
  • 17Vitinha
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike
Referee:
Pierre Gaillouste

Match Stats

Home TeamReimsAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home21
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mitchell van Bergen (Reims) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Folarin Balogun.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Emmanuel Agbadou.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Reims. Kamory Doumbia replaces Arbër Zeneli.

  5. Post update

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dion Lopy (Reims).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Neymar.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Azor Matusiwa (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Folarin Balogun (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marshall Munetsi.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Reims. Mitchell van Bergen replaces Alexis Flips.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Azor Matusiwa (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Azor Matusiwa (Reims).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexis Flips (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Flips (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain).

  20. Post update

    Azor Matusiwa (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG108202852326
2Marseille107212071323
3Lorient97111913622
4Lens96301771021
5Monaco95221713417
6Rennes9432179815
7Lyon104241712514
8Lille94141718-113
9Clermont94141214-213
10Montpellier94052119212
11Toulouse103341416-212
12Troyes93241618-211
13Nice9225611-58
14Reims101541219-78
15Auxerre9225920-118
16Angers9225921-128
17Nantes9144915-67
18Ajaccio10217715-87
19Brest9135919-106
20Strasbourg9054712-55
View full French Ligue 1 table

