Reims v Paris Saint Germain

Attempt saved. Mitchell van Bergen (Reims) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Folarin Balogun.
Line-ups
Reims
Formation 3-5-2
- 94Diouf
- 6Gravillon
- 24Agbadou
- 5Abdelhamid
- 70FlipsSubstituted forvan Bergenat 76'minutes
- 15MunetsiBooked at 39mins
- 21Matusiwa
- 17Lopy
- 28Locko
- 29Balogun
- 10ZeneliSubstituted forDoumbiaat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pentz
- 3Doumbia
- 7Holm
- 11Mbuku
- 18Adeline
- 19van Bergen
- 25De Smet
- 41Diakité
- 48Koeberle
PSG
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 4RamosBooked at 41mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 15Danilo
- 26Mukiele
- 8Ruiz
- 6VerrattiBooked at 42minsSubstituted forVitinhaat 45'minutes
- 14Bernat
- 19Sarabia
- 28SolerSubstituted forNeymarat 57'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 10Neymar
- 16Rico
- 17Vitinha
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 44Ekitike
- Referee:
- Pierre Gaillouste
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Emmanuel Agbadou.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Substitution, Reims. Kamory Doumbia replaces Arbër Zeneli.
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dion Lopy (Reims).
Attempt missed. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Neymar.
Attempt missed. Azor Matusiwa (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Folarin Balogun (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marshall Munetsi.
Substitution, Reims. Mitchell van Bergen replaces Alexis Flips.
Foul by Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain).
Azor Matusiwa (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a set piece situation.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Azor Matusiwa (Reims).
Attempt saved. Alexis Flips (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Flips (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain).
Azor Matusiwa (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.