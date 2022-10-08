Match ends, AC Milan 2, Juventus 0.
AC Milan warmed up for their Champions League rematch with Chelsea by easily beating Juventus at the San Siro.
Stefano Pioli's side lost 3-0 in London on Wednesday and this was a perfect riposte as England centre-back Fikayo Tomori smashed in a confident opener.
Former Manchester City winger Brahim Diaz then blitzed the Juve defence to double the lead after half-time.
The result moves Milan third in Serie A, level on points with leaders Napoli who play on Sunday.
Tomori had only scored one goal in Italy since joining Milan, initially on loan, in January 2021 but he showed great composure to blast past Wojciech Szczesny on the stroke of half-time.
He needed to, having inadvertently blocked Olivier Giroud's goal-bound strike. As the ball fell nicely off his body, he drove it high into the net.
Shortly after the break Diaz latched on to a loose pass from Dusan Vlahovic, seared through the Juve defence and fired in off the palms of Szczesny.
Ex-Liverpool striker Divock Origi could have made it three in injury time but Szczesny was equal to his effort.
Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus have struggled this season and are yet to win on their travels, but had at least started well, only to be overwhelmed by a resurgent Milan.
This was a very different side to the one that crumpled in London and Tuesday's Champions League tie is shaping up to be a tasty encounter.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 20Kalulu
- 46Gabbia
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 8TonaliBooked at 90mins
- 4BennacerSubstituted forVranckxat 84'minutes
- 32PobegaSubstituted forKrunicat 59'minutes
- 10DíazBooked at 55minsSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 64'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forOrigiat 84'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forRebicat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Adli
- 12Rebic
- 14Bakayoko
- 21Dest
- 27Origi
- 28Thiaw
- 33Krunic
- 40Vranckx
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
- 96Jungdal
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 3Silva Nascimento
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMcKennieat 45'minutes
- 5LocatelliSubstituted forParedesat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 25RabiotSubstituted forSouléat 80'minutes
- 17KosticSubstituted forMirettiat 56'minutes
- 9VlahovicSubstituted forKeanat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Milik
Substitutes
- 8McKennie
- 15Gatti
- 18Kean
- 20Miretti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 32Paredes
- 36Perin
- 44Fagioli
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 2, Juventus 0.
Booking
Leandro Paredes (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Moise Kean (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Leandro Paredes (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Divock Origi (AC Milan).
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Post update
Attempt saved. Divock Origi (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rade Krunic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bremer (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matìas Soulé with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Post update
Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Post update
Foul by Danilo (Juventus).
Post update
Ante Rebic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pierre Kalulu.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Divock Origi replaces Rafael Leão.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Aster Vranckx replaces Ismaël Bennacer.