Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to draw with Bayern Munich and stop their rivals going top of the Bundesliga in a thrilling match at Signal Iduna Park.
Anthony Modeste headed in a 94th-minute leveller after Bayern's Kingsley Coman had been shown a red card earlier in stoppage time.
Youssoufa Moukoko had given Dortmund hope with a 74th-minute strike.
Earlier Bayern teenager Jamal Musiala set up goals for Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane either side of half-time.
Second-half substitute Coman was shown a yellow card for a late sliding tackle on Jude Bellingham and was sent off in stoppage time for a cynical foul on Karim Adeyemi.
With less than 20 minutes remaining Bayern looked to be cruising to a dominant victory with Sadio Mane and Germany international Musiala both having second-half chances.
But Dortmund rallied, led by England teenager Bellingham who was given the captain's armband at half-time when regular skipper Matt Hummels was substituted.
The draw meant the hosts stayed fourth in the table, level on points with Bayern in third.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Meyer
- 25Süle
- 15HummelsSubstituted forWolfat 45'minutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 13Guerreiro
- 22BellinghamBooked at 14mins
- 23CanBooked at 40mins
- 6ÖzcanSubstituted forAdeyemiat 53'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19Brandt
- 18MoukokoSubstituted forT Hazardat 89'minutes
- 21MalenSubstituted forModesteat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kobel
- 10T Hazard
- 17Wolf
- 20Modeste
- 27Adeyemi
- 30Passlack
- 36Rothe
- 44Coulibaly
- 47Papadopoulos
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 4de LigtBooked at 11minsSubstituted forMazraouiat 62'minutes
- 19DaviesSubstituted forStanisicat 45'minutes
- 8GoretzkaBooked at 57mins
- 18SabitzerBooked at 2minsSubstituted forKimmichat 45'minutes
- 10SanéBooked at 90mins
- 42Musiala
- 17ManéSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 82'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forComanat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Kimmich
- 11Coman
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 26Ulreich
- 35Schenk
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 2. Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nico Schlotterbeck with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Josip Stanisic.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
Booking
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) for a bad foul.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thorgan Hazard replaces Youssoufa Moukoko.
Attempt missed. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Sadio Mané.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Raphaël Guerreiro.