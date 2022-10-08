Close menu
German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Dortmund come from 2-0 down in thriller

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern Munich missed out on a chance to go top of the Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to draw with Bayern Munich and stop their rivals going top of the Bundesliga in a thrilling match at Signal Iduna Park.

Anthony Modeste headed in a 94th-minute leveller after Bayern's Kingsley Coman had been shown a red card earlier in stoppage time.

Youssoufa Moukoko had given Dortmund hope with a 74th-minute strike.

Earlier Bayern teenager Jamal Musiala set up goals for Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane either side of half-time.

Second-half substitute Coman was shown a yellow card for a late sliding tackle on Jude Bellingham and was sent off in stoppage time for a cynical foul on Karim Adeyemi.

With less than 20 minutes remaining Bayern looked to be cruising to a dominant victory with Sadio Mane and Germany international Musiala both having second-half chances.

But Dortmund rallied, led by England teenager Bellingham who was given the captain's armband at half-time when regular skipper Matt Hummels was substituted.

The draw meant the hosts stayed fourth in the table, level on points with Bayern in third.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Meyer
  • 25Süle
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forWolfat 45'minutes
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 14mins
  • 23CanBooked at 40mins
  • 6ÖzcanSubstituted forAdeyemiat 53'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19Brandt
  • 18MoukokoSubstituted forT Hazardat 89'minutes
  • 21MalenSubstituted forModesteat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kobel
  • 10T Hazard
  • 17Wolf
  • 20Modeste
  • 27Adeyemi
  • 30Passlack
  • 36Rothe
  • 44Coulibaly
  • 47Papadopoulos

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de LigtBooked at 11minsSubstituted forMazraouiat 62'minutes
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forStanisicat 45'minutes
  • 8GoretzkaBooked at 57mins
  • 18SabitzerBooked at 2minsSubstituted forKimmichat 45'minutes
  • 10SanéBooked at 90mins
  • 42Musiala
  • 17ManéSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 82'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forComanat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Kimmich
  • 11Coman
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Schenk
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 2. Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nico Schlotterbeck with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Josip Stanisic.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

  8. Booking

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Booking

    Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund).

  12. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thorgan Hazard replaces Youssoufa Moukoko.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Sadio Mané.

  20. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Raphaël Guerreiro.

