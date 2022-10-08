Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Schalke 04

First Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, FC Schalke 04 0.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Hrádecky
- 12Tapsoba
- 4Tah
- 3Hincapié
- 30Frimpong
- 8Andrich
- 20Aránguiz
- 5Bakker
- 19Diaby
- 14Schick
- 17Hudson-Odoi
Substitutes
- 6Kossounou
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 10Demirbay
- 11Amiri
- 21Adli
- 22Sinkgraven
- 23Hlozek
- 24Fosu-Mensah
- 40Lunev
Schalke
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Schwolow
- 27Brunner
- 3Greiml
- 4YoshidaBooked at 13mins
- 29Mohr
- 24Drexler
- 6Krauß
- 17Flick
- 11Bülter
- 40Polter
- 9Terodde
Substitutes
- 1Fährmann
- 2Ouwejan
- 7Larsson
- 8Latza
- 19Karaman
- 20Mollet
- 23Aydin
- 30Král
- 41Matriciani
- Referee:
- Tobias Reichel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Piero Hincapié.
Post update
Attempt missed. Simon Terodde (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Brunner with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, FC Schalke 04 0. Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Schalke 04 0. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Robert Andrich.
Post update
Attempt saved. Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piero Hincapié.
Post update
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Cédric Brunner.
Post update
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leo Greiml (FC Schalke 04).
Post update
Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marius Bülter (FC Schalke 04).
Post update
Hand ball by Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Florian Flick.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrik Schick.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Diaby with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Cédric Brunner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Post update
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leo Greiml (FC Schalke 04).