German Bundesliga
B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2SchalkeFC Schalke 040

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Schalke 04

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 4Tah
  • 3Hincapié
  • 30Frimpong
  • 8Andrich
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 5Bakker
  • 19Diaby
  • 14Schick
  • 17Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes

  • 6Kossounou
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 10Demirbay
  • 11Amiri
  • 21Adli
  • 22Sinkgraven
  • 23Hlozek
  • 24Fosu-Mensah
  • 40Lunev

Schalke

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Schwolow
  • 27Brunner
  • 3Greiml
  • 4YoshidaBooked at 13mins
  • 29Mohr
  • 24Drexler
  • 6Krauß
  • 17Flick
  • 11Bülter
  • 40Polter
  • 9Terodde

Substitutes

  • 1Fährmann
  • 2Ouwejan
  • 7Larsson
  • 8Latza
  • 19Karaman
  • 20Mollet
  • 23Aydin
  • 30Král
  • 41Matriciani
Referee:
Tobias Reichel

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, FC Schalke 04 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Piero Hincapié.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Terodde (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Brunner with a cross.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, FC Schalke 04 0. Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Schalke 04 0. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Robert Andrich.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piero Hincapié.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Cédric Brunner.

  8. Post update

    Callum Hudson-Odoi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Leo Greiml (FC Schalke 04).

  10. Post update

    Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marius Bülter (FC Schalke 04).

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Florian Flick.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrik Schick.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Moussa Diaby with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Cédric Brunner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.

  19. Post update

    Callum Hudson-Odoi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Leo Greiml (FC Schalke 04).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin8521156917
2Freiburg8521126617
3Bayern Munich84312361715
4Werder Bremen94322014615
5Frankfurt94321613315
6B Dortmund85031110115
7Hoffenheim94231410414
8Mainz9423912-314
9Köln83411410413
10B Mgladbach83321110112
11Augsburg9405813-512
12RB Leipzig93241313011
13Wolfsburg9324914-511
14B Leverkusen92251116-58
15Hertha Berlin8143810-27
16Schalke91351019-96
17Stuttgart8053913-45
18VfL Bochum9027523-182
View full German Bundesliga table

