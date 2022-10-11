Rangers are appearing in the group stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2010

Champions League Group A: Rangers v Liverpool Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 12 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Midfielder John Lundstram says the Ibrox crowd will need "to be brave" when Rangers host Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Rangers lost 2-0 at Anfield in the reverse fixture and are yet to score or take a point from any of their three matches to sit bottom of Group A.

"There's something special about Ibrox on European nights," said Lundstram.

"As long as we're up against them and laying a glove on them, hopefully we can get something."

The 28-year-old who joined Rangers from Sheffield United in 2021, highlighted last season's run to the Europa League final, where they beat Red Star, Braga and RB Leipzig and drew with Borussia Dortmund in Glasgow, as reason for encouragement.

"At Ibrox you have to get up against people, get the crowd up, get them going and try to instil a bit of fear in the opposition.

"Anyone who has been here will have felt the atmosphere, felt the aura around the place. If we can get up to them and in their faces, it might leave us open a bit and everyone will have to be brave in the stands and bear with us.

"If we can do that, that's the only way we can get a result against a team like Liverpool, who are really talented."

Rangers will face a Liverpool side without defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip and forward Luis Diaz.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson will be in a Reds squad also still without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool are second in the group, three points behind leaders Napoli. They are currently 10th in the Premier League, with 10 points from eight games after losing 3-2 at Arsenal on Sunday.

"I can't promise we will fly tomorrow but we will fight," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"It didn't become easier since Sunday because of the injuries but the team I saw today in training I liked a lot. Let's give it a go."

Commentator's notes

BBC Radio Scotland's Liam McLeod

Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section.

The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.

Taking a point from Liverpool or Napoli in Italy will be no mean feat, though it is fair to say that morale at Anfield is as low as it has been in the Jurgen Klopp era, given they are significantly closer to the Premier League relegation places than top spot.

However, that was the case last week too and had it not been for Allan McGregor, Darwin Nunez would have had a hat-trick and Klopp's team would have been out of sight early on.

Even the German can't explain their inconsistent form. It is Liverpool's worst start to a season in a decade and an admission that they are not in a title race will be sobering for the club's fans.

Match stats