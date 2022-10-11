|Champions League Group A: Rangers v Liverpool
|Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 12 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Midfielder John Lundstram says the Ibrox crowd will need "to be brave" when Rangers host Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Rangers lost 2-0 at Anfield in the reverse fixture and are yet to score or take a point from any of their three matches to sit bottom of Group A.
"There's something special about Ibrox on European nights," said Lundstram.
"As long as we're up against them and laying a glove on them, hopefully we can get something."
The 28-year-old who joined Rangers from Sheffield United in 2021, highlighted last season's run to the Europa League final, where they beat Red Star, Braga and RB Leipzig and drew with Borussia Dortmund in Glasgow, as reason for encouragement.
"At Ibrox you have to get up against people, get the crowd up, get them going and try to instil a bit of fear in the opposition.
"Anyone who has been here will have felt the atmosphere, felt the aura around the place. If we can get up to them and in their faces, it might leave us open a bit and everyone will have to be brave in the stands and bear with us.
"If we can do that, that's the only way we can get a result against a team like Liverpool, who are really talented."
Rangers will face a Liverpool side without defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip and forward Luis Diaz.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson will be in a Reds squad also still without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones.
Liverpool are second in the group, three points behind leaders Napoli. They are currently 10th in the Premier League, with 10 points from eight games after losing 3-2 at Arsenal on Sunday.
"I can't promise we will fly tomorrow but we will fight," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
"It didn't become easier since Sunday because of the injuries but the team I saw today in training I liked a lot. Let's give it a go."
Commentator's notes
BBC Radio Scotland's Liam McLeod
Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section.
The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
Taking a point from Liverpool or Napoli in Italy will be no mean feat, though it is fair to say that morale at Anfield is as low as it has been in the Jurgen Klopp era, given they are significantly closer to the Premier League relegation places than top spot.
However, that was the case last week too and had it not been for Allan McGregor, Darwin Nunez would have had a hat-trick and Klopp's team would have been out of sight early on.
Even the German can't explain their inconsistent form. It is Liverpool's worst start to a season in a decade and an admission that they are not in a title race will be sobering for the club's fans.
Match stats
- Rangers are winless (D1 L4) and have failed to score in their past five European meetings with English sides, losing 2-0 in their first meeting with Liverpool last week.
- Liverpool have won three of their seven away games against Scottish sides in all competitions (D2 L2). However, they've never won consecutive such games, beating Heart of Midlothian 1-0 in their last visit in August 2012.
- Rangers have scored just seven goals in their past 16 Champions League games and never more than once in a game in that run.
- Rangers have lost six of their past eight home games in the Champions League (W1 D1), including a 3-0 defeat by Napoli in their only one so far this season. Furthermore, they have only scored four goals in their last nine home games in the competition and never more than once in a game in this period.
- Three of Liverpool's five Champions League goals this season have come from set-pieces (one corner, one direct free-kick, one penalty), with both of their goals against Rangers coming via this method.
- Liverpool have only failed to score in one of their past 20 Champions League group-stage games, netting in each of their last 11 since a 2-0 loss to Atalanta in November 2020.
- Of the 45 teams to have played at least 50 games in the Champions League, only Anderlecht (16.7%) have a lower win rate than Rangers (18.5% - 12 wins in 65 games).
- Mohamed Salah has scored 35 Champions League goals for Liverpool - only Didier Drogba (36 for Chelsea) and Sergio Aguero (36 for Manchester City) have scored more for a Premier League side in the competition.