Scotland could be one game away from the Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup play-off final: Scotland v Republic of Ireland Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 11 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland hope to "inspire a generation" by reaching the Women's World Cup finals, says coach Pedro Martinez Losa.

The Scots, who beat Austria in the play-off semi-finals, host Republic of Ireland on Tuesday and hope a win will seal a place in Australia and New Zealand.

Victory may also result in an inter-continental play-off for the final available place in next year's event.

"We are in the best place that we could be," Martinez Losa said.

"We really have a belief in what we are doing. It's one opportunity potentially every four years.

"We just prepare for a final. We prepared for one final and now we are preparing for another final.

"It's an incredible opportunity to be involved and play in a World Cup and inspire a generation of players and make the game better."

Play-offs not 'daunting' for Irish

A record crowd for a competitive women's fixture in Scotland is expected at Hampden just five days on from it previously being smashed as the nations meet for the 22nd time.

Republic of Ireland coach Vera Pauw previously led Scotland to three wins and two defeats against the Irish and her current side finished second behind Sweden, ranked third in the world, in Group A, with a 1-0 home loss to the Swedes in October last year their only reverse.

"We expected Sweden to top our group, so we knew that going through the route of the play-offs was a possibility and therefore is not daunting to us," said Pauw, who won 89 caps for the Netherlands as a player.

"It is another massive challenge and we must play the game of our lives to win it.

"We have full respect for Scotland, who are a very direct team with a lot of excellent players and they fully deserved to beat Austria in the first round of this play-off series.

"We believe in ourselves and trust in each other - players and staff - but we know that we have to be at our very best if we are to win this game. Making it to the World Cup has always been the dream."

How the play-offs work

The two top-ranked winners from the three round play-off finals - Wales head for Switzerland and Portugal host Iceland - will qualify for the finals with the third facing an inter-confederation play-off in New Zealand in February.

Scotland need one of Wales or Portugal to win - but not win too well as both could pass the Scots in the rankings depending on results. If Portugal win by more goals than Scotland, they overtake them.

Women's World Cup qualifying - ranking of play-off final sides Team Points Goal difference Goals scored Switzerland 19 19 23 Iceland 18 22 25 Republic of Ireland 17 22 26 Scotland 16 9 22 Portugal 16 9 18 Wales 14 8 13

If Scotland win on penalties and Wales win in normal time, they will overtake Scotland. Scotland cannot pass Switzerland if they win on penalties and would need to win by 13 goals to pass Iceland if they win on penalties.

The Irish, ranked third on the basis of their qualification record to date, must win and hope that at least one of Switzerland or Iceland lose or only win on penalties.

Team news

Martinez Losa selected 25 players for the play-offs and says "everyone is healthy, everyone is prepared" following Thursday's win over Austria.

"We are happy to be together," he explained. "The result from the last match has given us faith and energy and motivation that we already had, but more belief and so we are ready to go.

"Every individual is competing for a position."

The Irish come into the tie fully refreshed having not needed to play last week, although Liverpool forward Leanne Kiernan is an absentee having undergone surgery.

