From the section Stockport

Calum MacDonald played 40 games for Tranmere Rovers last season

Stockport County have signed former Tranmere left-back Calum MacDonald on a short-term deal until January.

The 24-year-old was a free agent after leaving Rovers in the summer and had been on trial with Stockport.

MacDonald began his career with Derby and has also played for Blackpool and Barrow.

"He has good experience over the last few years in the Football League and we are all looking forward to working with him," said manager Dave Challinor.

MacDonald is available for Saturday's League Two fixture at Bradford City.

