Match ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 0.
Leicester City were unable to ease the pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Crystal Palace at King Power Stadium.
The Foxes had their moments but struggled to find impetus and remain in the Premier League relegation zone, with the 4-0 win over bottom club Nottingham Forest two weeks ago appearing a false dawn.
It felt like a day when the first goal would be crucial and Leicester's nerves were evident from the start as Palace exerted early pressure.
But the home side sprung into life when Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka combined to unlock the Palace defence, before Daka forced Vicente Guaita into a smart save.
Palace lacked zip in attack as the first half developed, but showed a spark through Eberechi Eze, who flashed a shot over from the edge of the box with the break looming.
In the second half it was telling that James Maddison was seeing more of the ball, but he twice missed the target before the hour, shooting over from close range and then wide after driving forward.
As time ticked on, very little changed. Neither side were able to force the issue, despite the introduction of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho. This game was there for Leicester's taking, but confidence eluded them.
Lack of punch costs Foxes
The stop-start nature of the game spoke volumes for both sides in different ways.
Palace were looking to frustrate first and do their damage on the counter-attack through Wilfried Zaha's pace; they weren't overly successful, but it pointed to deeper issues for Leicester.
Nervous energy filled the stadium and, given the Foxes had lost seven of their previous nine league games, that was understandable.
But it meant Leicester only attacked in spurts, with flashes from Barnes, Daka and Maddison, but never really enough to build momentum and win the game. Wout Faes, their only major summer signing, was their standout player at the back.
This was another long afternoon in what is becoming a long season for Rodgers' side, summed up by the talismanic Maddison picking up a booking for simulation that will keep him out of Thursday's match with Leeds.
Zaha on the periphery for Palace
Being substituted inside the last 15 minutes with the game still on a knife-edge epitomised Zaha's day.
There were moments for the visitors, with Eze particularly busy in midfield, but they couldn't find the killer pass to make the difference.
Zaha cut a frustrated figure on an afternoon he'll have come into hoping to have a decisive impact.
This is Palace's second successive goalless draw on the road, and they didn't do enough to gain all three points again.
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Ward
- 27Castagne
- 18Amartey
- 3Faes
- 2Justin
- 42SoumaréSubstituted forMendyat 65'minutes
- 10MaddisonBooked at 90mins
- 8TielemansSubstituted forPraetat 82'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 7BarnesSubstituted forIheanachoat 85'minutes
- 20DakaSubstituted forVardyat 65'minutesBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 9Vardy
- 11Albrighton
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 24Mendy
- 26Praet
- 31Iversen
- 33Thomas
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 16AndersenBooked at 11mins
- 6Guéhi
- 3MitchellSubstituted forRiedewaldat 56'minutes
- 15Schlupp
- 28DoucouréBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMilivojevicat 56'minutes
- 10Eze
- 9J Ayew
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forOliseat 65'minutes
- 11ZahaSubstituted forMatetaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 7Olise
- 14Mateta
- 21Johnstone
- 23Ebiowei
- 43Balmer
- 44Riedewald
- 45Gordon
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 31,298
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 0.
Booking
James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City).
Post update
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
Post update
Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
Post update
Hand ball by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Harvey Barnes.
Post update
Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
Player of the match
GuaitaVicente Guaita
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameDakaAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number3Player nameFaesAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number26Player namePraetAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number1Player nameWardAverage rating
5.45
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number44Player nameRiedewaldAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number28Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
4.98
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Credit to their owner for sticking with Rodgers but for how much longer?
Rightfully last on MotD.
If he gets called up to play for England, he'll get called up.