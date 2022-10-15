Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City0Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace: Goalless draw keeps pressure on beleaguered Brendan Rodgers

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments112

James Maddison
Leicester stay in the Premier League relegation zone after the shutout

Leicester City were unable to ease the pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Crystal Palace at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes had their moments but struggled to find impetus and remain in the Premier League relegation zone, with the 4-0 win over bottom club Nottingham Forest two weeks ago appearing a false dawn.

It felt like a day when the first goal would be crucial and Leicester's nerves were evident from the start as Palace exerted early pressure.

But the home side sprung into life when Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka combined to unlock the Palace defence, before Daka forced Vicente Guaita into a smart save.

Palace lacked zip in attack as the first half developed, but showed a spark through Eberechi Eze, who flashed a shot over from the edge of the box with the break looming.

In the second half it was telling that James Maddison was seeing more of the ball, but he twice missed the target before the hour, shooting over from close range and then wide after driving forward.

As time ticked on, very little changed. Neither side were able to force the issue, despite the introduction of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho. This game was there for Leicester's taking, but confidence eluded them.

Lack of punch costs Foxes

The stop-start nature of the game spoke volumes for both sides in different ways.

Palace were looking to frustrate first and do their damage on the counter-attack through Wilfried Zaha's pace; they weren't overly successful, but it pointed to deeper issues for Leicester.

Nervous energy filled the stadium and, given the Foxes had lost seven of their previous nine league games, that was understandable.

But it meant Leicester only attacked in spurts, with flashes from Barnes, Daka and Maddison, but never really enough to build momentum and win the game. Wout Faes, their only major summer signing, was their standout player at the back.

This was another long afternoon in what is becoming a long season for Rodgers' side, summed up by the talismanic Maddison picking up a booking for simulation that will keep him out of Thursday's match with Leeds.

Zaha on the periphery for Palace

Being substituted inside the last 15 minutes with the game still on a knife-edge epitomised Zaha's day.

There were moments for the visitors, with Eze particularly busy in midfield, but they couldn't find the killer pass to make the difference.

Zaha cut a frustrated figure on an afternoon he'll have come into hoping to have a decisive impact.

This is Palace's second successive goalless draw on the road, and they didn't do enough to gain all three points again.

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Ward
  • 27Castagne
  • 18Amartey
  • 3Faes
  • 2Justin
  • 42SoumaréSubstituted forMendyat 65'minutes
  • 10MaddisonBooked at 90mins
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forPraetat 82'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forIheanachoat 85'minutes
  • 20DakaSubstituted forVardyat 65'minutesBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 9Vardy
  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 24Mendy
  • 26Praet
  • 31Iversen
  • 33Thomas

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16AndersenBooked at 11mins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3MitchellSubstituted forRiedewaldat 56'minutes
  • 15Schlupp
  • 28DoucouréBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMilivojevicat 56'minutes
  • 10Eze
  • 9J Ayew
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forOliseat 65'minutes
  • 11ZahaSubstituted forMatetaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 14Mateta
  • 21Johnstone
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 43Balmer
  • 44Riedewald
  • 45Gordon
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
31,298

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Booking

    James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.

  8. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.

  14. Post update

    Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Harvey Barnes.

  19. Post update

    Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

Page 1 of 6
Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 14:35

    90 minutes of utter dross

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:55

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      A typical snore draw.

  • Comment posted by Zed, today at 14:32

    What a load of old rubbish that was. From both sides.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:13

      margaret replied:
      Brendan Rodgers makes the game so entertaining with his eloquent appraisal and analysis 👏

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 14:45

    In the running order for Match of the day, this match is behind the ending credits currently.

  • Comment posted by TomTom, today at 14:46

    Cheers for the last minute dive Maddison, anything to give Leeds an advantage for Thursday is warmly received!

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 15:01

      Deano replied:
      I hope if decisions like that do ever get given that a player can stand up hold his hands up and say, ref I dived please cancel the penalty..

  • Comment posted by Toffeeman, today at 14:46

    To call that dross a Premier League match should lead to a charge under the Trades Descriptions Act.

    • Reply posted by Parcel of Rogues, today at 14:51

      Parcel of Rogues replied:
      Pot/Kettle

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 14:55

    Well the good news Leicester gained ground on Liverpool....just 5 points in it.

    • Reply posted by Macca, today at 14:58

      Macca replied:
      LOL

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 14:34

    Awful first game of the premier league weekend

    • Reply posted by Rubylove199, today at 14:38

      Rubylove199 replied:
      Second game. The PL weekend starts on Friday night.

  • Comment posted by Mudd Club, today at 14:51

    Leicester are like Blackburn all those years ago, won the league but when the money runs out, there's only one place they're going and that's down.

    • Reply posted by Nigel Adamson, today at 14:56

      Nigel Adamson replied:
      No comparison. Blackburn Rovers were one of the richest clubs at that time. Leicester were not far from being the richest club when they won the title.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 14:32

    I wonder if that will be it for Brendan Rodgers. Leicester were the slightly better team today but they didn't take their chances. And Vardy, you gotta think the recent court verdict and bill is weighing heavy on his mind and affecting his performances. Wags, eh!?

    • Reply posted by R812, today at 14:44

      R812 replied:
      Wagatha Christie was a Vardy fix , now a netflix movie come-on, they will split the profit they both make from it and you know next year it will be Wagatha Christie the musical , followed by a Live show and it is all the media fault we do not care , Vardy the player is just getting old playing in a weaker side

  • Comment posted by Cod Save the Ling, today at 14:46

    Poor ole Leicester can't win even when the opposition doesn't turn up.
    Credit to their owner for sticking with Rodgers but for how much longer?

    • Reply posted by gobby howrongur, today at 15:07

      gobby howrongur replied:
      They can’t afford to sack him

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 14:41

    Toothless Foxes underwhelm the clawless Eagles in a very early appearance of an end of season match.

    Rightfully last on MotD.

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 14:45

    Phew that stank. So dull. Leicester 10 games, 5 points. Seems right. Maddison's dive at the end, pure leicester. Palace were unambitious and clumsy. Lucky that they were playing an already-relegated team. Vardy zero goals in 10 games, time he went back to fleetwood perhaps. Rebecca will love that LOL.

    • Reply posted by ps, today at 14:54

      ps replied:
      And I'm sure Fleetwood will enjoy having Rebecca on the quayside too.....

  • Comment posted by Randy Bandicoot, today at 14:41

    No creativity from Amartey or Soumare and careless mistakes as usual. Tielemans lacking urgency. Justin, Barnes, Daka and Dewsbury-Hall gave 100%. I wish Iheanacho played more. Ndidi missed.

    • Reply posted by Parcel of Rogues, today at 14:57

      Parcel of Rogues replied:
      Agree except I think Barnes' effort is only 100% when we're going forward.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 14:36

    A game Maddison would want to forget very quickly.

    • Reply posted by as it is, today at 14:47

      as it is replied:
      Reverted to his cheating antics. I've said it before he's a con man

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 14:36

    People need to stop hyping up Maddison so much as though the sun shines out of him.

    If he gets called up to play for England, he'll get called up.

    • Reply posted by ianH, today at 14:46

      ianH replied:
      No he won't. Southgate's in charge. Phillips will go!

  • Comment posted by David Wynne, today at 14:50

    Wow.... that was honking

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 14:38

    Leicester have relegation written all over themselves. They were utter rubbish. No heart, no desire, no attack and never looked like scoring. An awful game from start to finish.

    • Reply posted by phil13a, today at 14:44

      phil13a replied:
      Peak BR management

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 14:51

    Feel for Leicester supporters, your just like my team the villa. Just can't see were we are both heading. UTV.

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 14:49

    Maddison had a terrible game. As did every other outfield player on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Frankfox, today at 14:41

    Stay up and I'll be happy, that's how I'm feeling at the minute