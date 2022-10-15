Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester stay in the Premier League relegation zone after the shutout

Leicester City were unable to ease the pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Crystal Palace at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes had their moments but struggled to find impetus and remain in the Premier League relegation zone, with the 4-0 win over bottom club Nottingham Forest two weeks ago appearing a false dawn.

It felt like a day when the first goal would be crucial and Leicester's nerves were evident from the start as Palace exerted early pressure.

But the home side sprung into life when Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka combined to unlock the Palace defence, before Daka forced Vicente Guaita into a smart save.

Palace lacked zip in attack as the first half developed, but showed a spark through Eberechi Eze, who flashed a shot over from the edge of the box with the break looming.

In the second half it was telling that James Maddison was seeing more of the ball, but he twice missed the target before the hour, shooting over from close range and then wide after driving forward.

As time ticked on, very little changed. Neither side were able to force the issue, despite the introduction of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho. This game was there for Leicester's taking, but confidence eluded them.

Lack of punch costs Foxes

The stop-start nature of the game spoke volumes for both sides in different ways.

Palace were looking to frustrate first and do their damage on the counter-attack through Wilfried Zaha's pace; they weren't overly successful, but it pointed to deeper issues for Leicester.

Nervous energy filled the stadium and, given the Foxes had lost seven of their previous nine league games, that was understandable.

But it meant Leicester only attacked in spurts, with flashes from Barnes, Daka and Maddison, but never really enough to build momentum and win the game. Wout Faes, their only major summer signing, was their standout player at the back.

This was another long afternoon in what is becoming a long season for Rodgers' side, summed up by the talismanic Maddison picking up a booking for simulation that will keep him out of Thursday's match with Leeds.

Zaha on the periphery for Palace

Being substituted inside the last 15 minutes with the game still on a knife-edge epitomised Zaha's day.

There were moments for the visitors, with Eze particularly busy in midfield, but they couldn't find the killer pass to make the difference.

Zaha cut a frustrated figure on an afternoon he'll have come into hoping to have a decisive impact.

This is Palace's second successive goalless draw on the road, and they didn't do enough to gain all three points again.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Ward 27 Castagne 18 Amartey 3 Faes 2 Justin 42 Soumaré 10 Maddison 8 Tielemans 22 Dewsbury-Hall 7 Barnes 20 Daka 1 Ward

27 Castagne

18 Amartey

3 Faes

2 Justin

42 Soumaré Substituted for Mendy at 65' minutes

10 Maddison Booked at 90mins

8 Tielemans Substituted for Praet at 82' minutes

22 Dewsbury-Hall

7 Barnes Substituted for Iheanacho at 85' minutes

20 Daka Substituted for Vardy at 65' minutes Booked at 81mins Substitutes 4 Söyüncü

9 Vardy

11 Albrighton

14 Iheanacho

17 Pérez

24 Mendy

26 Praet

31 Iversen

33 Thomas Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 13 Guaita 2 Ward 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 15 Schlupp 28 Doucouré 10 Eze 9 J Ayew 22 Édouard 11 Zaha 13 Guaita

2 Ward

16 Andersen Booked at 11mins

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell Substituted for Riedewald at 56' minutes

15 Schlupp

28 Doucouré Booked at 45mins Substituted for Milivojevic at 56' minutes

10 Eze

9 J Ayew

22 Édouard Substituted for Olise at 65' minutes

11 Zaha Substituted for Mateta at 77' minutes Substitutes 4 Milivojevic

5 Tomkins

7 Olise

14 Mateta

21 Johnstone

23 Ebiowei

43 Balmer

44 Riedewald

45 Gordon Referee: Andy Madley Attendance: 31,298 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 0. Booking James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card. Post update James Maddison (Leicester City) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation. Post update Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City). Post update Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi. Post update James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace). Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi. Post update Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho. Post update Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi. Post update Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace). Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Timothy Castagne. Post update Hand ball by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City). Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Harvey Barnes. Post update Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Player of the match Guaita Vicente Guaita with an average of 6.55 Leicester Leicester City Leicester City

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Leicester City Avg Squad number 20 Player name Daka Average rating 6.53 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 6.30 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 6.25 Squad number 3 Player name Faes Average rating 6.18 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 6.04 Squad number 2 Player name Justin Average rating 5.97 Squad number 26 Player name Praet Average rating 5.97 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 5.82 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 5.80 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 5.71 Squad number 24 Player name Mendy Average rating 5.64 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 5.61 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 5.58 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 5.51 Squad number 1 Player name Ward Average rating 5.45 Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 6.55 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 6.51 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 5.94 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 5.87 Squad number 44 Player name Riedewald Average rating 5.83 Squad number 28 Player name Doucouré Average rating 5.78 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 5.71 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 5.66 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 5.62 Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 5.55 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 5.52 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 5.28 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 5.26 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 5.18 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 4.98