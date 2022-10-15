Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves have converted their past 18 penalties in the Premier League, including seven from Ruben Neves

Wolves came out on top in a game of two penalties to climb out of the relegation zone and leave Nottingham Forest bottom of the Premier League.

Skipper Ruben Neves drove the hosts in front from the spot after a four-minute video assistant referee delay at the start of the second half.

After a second lengthy VAR intervention when referee Thomas Bramall initially missed Matheus Nunes pulling back Ryan Yates, Wolves keeper Jose Sa superbly turned away Brennan Johnson's spot-kick.

The save was made more remarkable as Sa has been playing with a broken bone in his wrist since he damaged it against Fulham on 13 August.

Max Kilman earlier hit the inside of a post with a header and was unfortunate the rebound went straight to Forest keeper Dean Henderson.

It was a superb way for interim Wolves bosses Steve Davis and James Collins to start a potentially crucial week that ends with a home game against Leicester next Sunday.

However, the pain goes on for Forest boss Steve Cooper. His side are without a win since August and have picked up a single point from their past seven games.

Day to remember for stand-in boss Davis

For lifelong Wolves fan Davis, presiding over this victory will be particularly satisfying.

Chairman Jeff Shi's search for a permanent replacement for Bruno Lage continues and Wolves' biggest problem - a lack of goal threat - remains.

But Neves' goal - only Wolves' fourth in the league this season and their first in the second half of a game for 11 matches - gave them their second win in 17 matches and will lift spirits around a club seemingly in freefall.

No-one encapsulates Wolves' slide down the Premier League more than Adama Traore.

During two seventh-placed finishes under Nuno Espirito Santo, the Spain winger was a genuine threat.

While inconsistency has always been an irritating feature of his game, at his best Traore is capable of unhinging defences with his pace alone.

But with only three league goals since 2019, his contract running out at the end of the season and a hoped-for move to Barcelona failing to materialise, Traore's time at Molineux appears to be drifting to a mediocre end.

He at least looked capable of creating chances here, crossing for Kilman to head against a post and Rayan Ait-Nouri to nod wide at the far post.

It was Traore's shot which struck Harry Toffolo and eventually brought Wolves their penalty after Bramall was sent to the screen by VAR Lee Mason.

Cooper's penalty pain

Forest handed Cooper a new three-year contract after their four-goal hammering at Leicester a fortnight ago. Without it, his tenure would be extremely precarious now.

He was visibly frustrated at Wolves' penalty, particularly as the game had moved to the other end of the pitch and the hosts were preparing to take a corner when Mason alerted Bramall to Nunes' infringement.

Cooper could only watch in despair as Johnson wasted the opportunity to level.

A few hours before kick-off, Forest posted a tweet depicting one of their players cuddling three wolves with the caption 'Playtime'. Evidently someone senior at the City Ground did not like it as the post was deleted.

The tweet proved to be ill advised, given the outcome. At the moment, despite a summer outlay in excess of £100m, Forest are the ones who look like a becalmed version of what they are supposed to be.

Player of the match Rúben Neves Rúben Neves with an average of 7.52 Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottm Forest Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 7.52 Squad number 59 Player name Hodge Average rating 7.45 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.98 Squad number 6 Player name Traoré Average rating 6.90 Squad number 29 Player name Diego Costa Average rating 6.83 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 6.81 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 6.75 Squad number 64 Player name Bueno Average rating 6.55 Squad number 11 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 6.50 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 6.42 Squad number 27 Player name Matheus Nunes Average rating 6.39 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 6.37 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 6.24 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 6.10 Squad number 19 Player name Jonny Average rating 6.08 Squad number 24 Player name Toti Average rating 6.07 Nottingham Forest Avg Squad number 26 Player name McKenna Average rating 5.37 Squad number 7 Player name N Williams Average rating 5.21 Squad number 10 Player name Gibbs-White Average rating 5.10 Squad number 15 Player name Toffolo Average rating 5.05 Squad number 1 Player name Henderson Average rating 4.97 Squad number 23 Player name Freuler Average rating 4.86 Squad number 3 Player name S Cook Average rating 4.84 Squad number 20 Player name Johnson Average rating 4.82 Squad number 21 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 4.77 Squad number 22 Player name Yates Average rating 4.75 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 4.75 Squad number 5 Player name Mangala Average rating 4.07 Squad number 16 Player name Surridge Average rating 4.02 Squad number 9 Player name Awoniyi Average rating 3.61 Squad number 11 Player name Lingard Average rating 3.19

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Wolves Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Malheiro de Sá 19 Castro Otto 23 Kilman 24 Gomes 3 Aït-Nouri 8 Neves 28 João Moutinho 37 Traoré 27 Nunes 10 Podence 29 Diego Costa 1 Malheiro de Sá

19 Castro Otto

23 Kilman

24 Gomes

3 Aït-Nouri Substituted for Bueno at 90+2' minutes

8 Neves

28 João Moutinho Substituted for Traoré at 82' minutes

37 Traoré Substituted for Nélson Semedo at 85' minutes

27 Nunes Substituted for Hodge at 90+2' minutes Booked at 90mins

10 Podence Booked at 80mins

29 Diego Costa Substituted for Hwang Hee-Chan at 82' minutes Substitutes 6 Traoré

11 Hwang Hee-Chan

13 Sarkic

14 Mosquera

17 Gonçalo Guedes

22 Nélson Semedo

59 Hodge

64 Bueno

77 Campbell Nottm Forest Formation 4-3-3 1 Henderson 7 N Williams 3 S Cook 26 McKenna 15 Toffolo 22 Yates 23 Freuler 21 Kouyaté 20 Johnson 25 Dennis 10 Gibbs-White 1 Henderson

7 N Williams

3 S Cook

26 McKenna Booked at 67mins

15 Toffolo Substituted for Surridge at 89' minutes

22 Yates

23 Freuler Substituted for Awoniyi at 84' minutes

21 Kouyaté Substituted for Mangala at 70' minutes

20 Johnson

25 Dennis Booked at 16mins Substituted for Lingard at 70' minutes

10 Gibbs-White Substitutes 2 Biancone

4 Worrall

5 Mangala

9 Awoniyi

11 Lingard

13 Hennessey

16 Surridge

28 Badé

