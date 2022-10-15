Close menu
Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Ruben Neves scores penalty and Brennan Johnson misses penalty

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Molineux

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments212

Ruben Neves
Wolves have converted their past 18 penalties in the Premier League, including seven from Ruben Neves

Wolves came out on top in a game of two penalties to climb out of the relegation zone and leave Nottingham Forest bottom of the Premier League.

Skipper Ruben Neves drove the hosts in front from the spot after a four-minute video assistant referee delay at the start of the second half.

After a second lengthy VAR intervention when referee Thomas Bramall initially missed Matheus Nunes pulling back Ryan Yates, Wolves keeper Jose Sa superbly turned away Brennan Johnson's spot-kick.

The save was made more remarkable as Sa has been playing with a broken bone in his wrist since he damaged it against Fulham on 13 August.

Max Kilman earlier hit the inside of a post with a header and was unfortunate the rebound went straight to Forest keeper Dean Henderson.

It was a superb way for interim Wolves bosses Steve Davis and James Collins to start a potentially crucial week that ends with a home game against Leicester next Sunday.

However, the pain goes on for Forest boss Steve Cooper. His side are without a win since August and have picked up a single point from their past seven games.

Day to remember for stand-in boss Davis

For lifelong Wolves fan Davis, presiding over this victory will be particularly satisfying.

Chairman Jeff Shi's search for a permanent replacement for Bruno Lage continues and Wolves' biggest problem - a lack of goal threat - remains.

But Neves' goal - only Wolves' fourth in the league this season and their first in the second half of a game for 11 matches - gave them their second win in 17 matches and will lift spirits around a club seemingly in freefall.

No-one encapsulates Wolves' slide down the Premier League more than Adama Traore.

During two seventh-placed finishes under Nuno Espirito Santo, the Spain winger was a genuine threat.

While inconsistency has always been an irritating feature of his game, at his best Traore is capable of unhinging defences with his pace alone.

But with only three league goals since 2019, his contract running out at the end of the season and a hoped-for move to Barcelona failing to materialise, Traore's time at Molineux appears to be drifting to a mediocre end.

He at least looked capable of creating chances here, crossing for Kilman to head against a post and Rayan Ait-Nouri to nod wide at the far post.

It was Traore's shot which struck Harry Toffolo and eventually brought Wolves their penalty after Bramall was sent to the screen by VAR Lee Mason.

Cooper's penalty pain

Forest handed Cooper a new three-year contract after their four-goal hammering at Leicester a fortnight ago. Without it, his tenure would be extremely precarious now.

He was visibly frustrated at Wolves' penalty, particularly as the game had moved to the other end of the pitch and the hosts were preparing to take a corner when Mason alerted Bramall to Nunes' infringement.

Cooper could only watch in despair as Johnson wasted the opportunity to level.

A few hours before kick-off, Forest posted a tweet depicting one of their players cuddling three wolves with the caption 'Playtime'. Evidently someone senior at the City Ground did not like it as the post was deleted.

The tweet proved to be ill advised, given the outcome. At the moment, despite a summer outlay in excess of £100m, Forest are the ones who look like a becalmed version of what they are supposed to be.

Player of the match

Rúben NevesRúben Neves

with an average of 7.52

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    7.52

  2. Squad number59Player nameHodge
    Average rating

    7.45

  3. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.98

  4. Squad number6Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.90

  5. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
    Average rating

    6.83

  6. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    6.81

  7. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.75

  8. Squad number64Player nameBueno
    Average rating

    6.55

  9. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    6.50

  10. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    6.42

  11. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    6.39

  12. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    6.37

  13. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.24

  14. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    6.10

  15. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    6.08

  16. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    6.07

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number26Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    5.37

  2. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    5.21

  3. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    5.10

  4. Squad number15Player nameToffolo
    Average rating

    5.05

  5. Squad number1Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.97

  6. Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    4.86

  7. Squad number3Player nameS Cook
    Average rating

    4.84

  8. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    4.82

  9. Squad number21Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    4.77

  10. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    4.75

  11. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    4.75

  12. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    4.07

  13. Squad number16Player nameSurridge
    Average rating

    4.02

  14. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    3.61

  15. Squad number11Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    3.19

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 23Kilman
  • 24Gomes
  • 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forBuenoat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forTraoréat 82'minutes
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 85'minutes
  • 27NunesSubstituted forHodgeat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10PodenceBooked at 80mins
  • 29Diego CostaSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Traoré
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 13Sarkic
  • 14Mosquera
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 59Hodge
  • 64Bueno
  • 77Campbell

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Henderson
  • 7N Williams
  • 3S Cook
  • 26McKennaBooked at 67mins
  • 15ToffoloSubstituted forSurridgeat 89'minutes
  • 22Yates
  • 23FreulerSubstituted forAwoniyiat 84'minutes
  • 21KouyatéSubstituted forMangalaat 70'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 25DennisBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLingardat 70'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White

Substitutes

  • 2Biancone
  • 4Worrall
  • 5Mangala
  • 9Awoniyi
  • 11Lingard
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Surridge
  • 28Badé
  • 30Boly
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
31,554

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Nottingham Forest 0.

  3. Post update

    Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).

  5. Booking

    Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hugo Bueno replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri because of an injury.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Joseph Hodge replaces Matheus Nunes.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Steve Cook with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jesse Lingard (Nottingham Forest).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge replaces Harry Toffolo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo replaces Adama Traoré.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Taiwo Awoniyi replaces Remo Freuler.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Rúben Neves.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

213 comments

  • Comment posted by JohnnyHornchurch, today at 17:12

    Linguard is to Forest what Kwartang is to the Treasury.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 17:14

      Cole replied:
      Sacked? Unfortunately not - it would be nice however.

  • Comment posted by Anti Kate G F, today at 17:06

    Forest have over paid for poor players this season and are now paying the price. Staggering lack of quality

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 17:09

      Cole replied:
      Their recruitment was atrocious - genuinely think they'd be better off with five or so less players, if it meant the ones they had signed were remotely suited to operating at this level. Lingard, Aurier, Gibbs-White being a few of the many prime examples.

  • Comment posted by bokko, today at 17:03

    I'm a Forest fan. and I can say we are totally screwed. Can't defend, can't score and we have recruited some absolute dross.
    Steve Cooper makes some baffling decisions too, regarding team selection and substitutions.

    • Reply posted by BC-RAWA, today at 17:16

      BC-RAWA replied:
      In fairness he is juggling jelly managing this squad.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:04

    I wonder how Jesse Lingard is enjoying life at the bottom of the Premier League table. 😂 Go back to Instagram, because your football certainly ain't doing all the talking.

    • Reply posted by Howezatt, today at 17:34

      Howezatt replied:
      He’s loving it! Getting paid squillions for doing squiddily **** al

  • Comment posted by bigaj, today at 17:05

    Fantastic result for Wolves. Forest are toast!!!

    • Reply posted by the real craig david, today at 17:13

      the real craig david replied:
      melba!

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 17:06

    Vital 3 points today, could prove to be the springboard to some better performances and results. Well done Jose Sa, with one hand too!

    • Reply posted by BC-RAWA, today at 17:13

      BC-RAWA replied:
      Ha. That’s what Leicester said when they fluked a win over us. COYR

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 17:03

    A suitable shirt sponsor for forest would be andrex

    • Reply posted by living room , today at 17:14

      living room replied:
      Or maybe Tampax 🤣

  • Comment posted by Wolves Aye We 2022, today at 17:06

    Jose Sa My Lord, Jose Sa !

  • Comment posted by in_it_together_except_the_Libs, today at 17:05

    Relegation an absolute certainty. Huge mistake keeping Cooper totally clueless, useless players and an owner who has a slender grasp on reality. Can’t say I’m not enjoying the demise though just curious to see how humiliating it will end for yooooo reds. Ha ha

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:00

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      This is exactly why teams should buy based on quality and not on quantity.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 17:03

    Forest are dismal, Cooper still doesn't know his best team or formation and doesn't look close to figuring it out. Absolutely toothless up front, and somehow managed to make Wolves look threatening at times.

    Many of the players just aren't PL quality or are doing their best to hide it, I reckon they'll go down and if they keep playing like this I won't miss them.

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 17:25

      Stephen James walters replied:
      But the players brought in must have been researched before buying. Oh Wait

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 17:20

    The players Nottingham Forest have on paper should be preforming much much better.
    Seems at the moment they're just there for the money
    Disgusting really.
    Forest fans deserve much better after years of not being in the top flight.

    • Reply posted by Wolves gently cruising to merited relegation, today at 17:23

      Wolves gently cruising to merited relegation replied:
      Agree.

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, today at 17:04

    Straight back down for forest and rightly so..
    Just absolutely toothless..
    No wonder they don't have a shirt sponsor..🙈

    • Reply posted by bigaj, today at 17:10

      bigaj replied:
      I’ve heard Coke Zero are considering being the shirt sponsor!

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 17:09

    Relieved to get the win but quality was awful. Two very poor teams. Glad Davis got a win. Next manager needs a defined style of play as Wolves seem clueless despite having quality players on paper.

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 17:02

    Looking at the next 5 matches, it’s hard to see where Forest will find a win.
    Still a way to go, but doesn’t look good for a team tacked together..

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:36

    Looking like 3 from Wolves, Villa, Leicester and Forest for the drop, with the latter 2 already looking in danger of being set adrift.

    Awful for midlands football, last thing the topflight needs is a league essentially of London, Manchester and Liverpool.

    Regardless of some of the vitriol on these comment sections, hope Wolves stay up even if my Forest look doomed. See you at the return fixture.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 17:04

    I don't understand the rationale behind giving Cooper a new contract. I never was one to hop on the firing bandwagon - but wouldn't it have been more sensible to do nothing and appraise at a later point if he's the right man to take Forest forward in the PL as opposed to committing so early?

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 17:08

      Neutral fan replied:
      The owner at forest is well known for his hiring & firing where this will now cost him a million more now when Cooper is eventually sacked..

  • Comment posted by Your Comment is Woke, today at 17:06

    2 TEAMS that spent over £100m in the Transfer window, proves maybe should invest in better Sporting Directors. Best Player is a 34 player who hasn't played for Months and cost £0. and had more energy than Lingard

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 17:29

    Steve Cooper moaning about the Wolves penalty.

    Does he not remember his team got one too that was as soft apparently?

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:41

      Mark replied:
      In hindsight it would have been better for us had neither penalty been awarded, as we'd have settled for 0-0 and the point.

  • Comment posted by Forest Fan 1960, today at 17:23

    Regardless of Steve Coopers new contract I still believe he will be sacked, this team already has one foot in the championship.

    • Reply posted by HiltonRam74, today at 18:14

      HiltonRam74 replied:
      I think it would be an admission of defeat if they were to sack him now. By offering a new contract they seem to have put all their eggs in one basket.

  • Comment posted by red ted, today at 17:08

    If anybody comes in for Johnson in January, we should snap their hands of, totally not ready for the premiership!.

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 17:10

      Neutral fan replied:
      None of your squad are including the manager..👍