Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Everton 0.
Harry Kane marked his 400th Tottenham appearance with the opening goal as Antonio Conte's side closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal with victory over Everton.
Kane broke the Toffees' resistance from the penalty spot after being tripped in the area by England team-mate Jordan Pickford, who had failed to hold on to Matt Doherty's long-range effort.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added a second late on with a curling strike that took a slight deflection off Alex Iwobi on its way in.
Spurs dominated the early stages but the two best chances of the first half fell to the visitors, who will be disappointed not to have put away both opportunities.
Demarai Gray failed to hit the target after racing on to Conor Coady's long ball over the top of the Tottenham defence, before Amadou Onana blazed over the crossbar following Hojbjerg's poor touch.
Kane sent a rasping volley straight at Pickford early in the second half but there was nothing the Toffees keeper could do about the 29-year-old's spot-kick - his 14th goal in 15 Premier League appearances against Everton - or Hojbjerg's late finish.
The victory lifts Conte's team level on points with second-placed Manchester City and just a point behind north London rivals Arsenal, while Everton drop to 14th.
- Reaction to Tottenham's victory over Everton
- Visit our Tottenham page
- Go straight to all the best Everton content
Prolific Kane sets Spurs on their way
The victory lifts Spurs on to 23 points from 10 league matches - their highest tally at this stage of a Premier League season - while Kane has now scored in five successive top-flight games for the first time in his career.
It was a win the home side thoroughly deserved after a dominant display, although they rode their luck in the first half and could have found themselves behind at half-time.
But Frank Lampard's team were no match for Spurs in the second half and it wasn't long before Spurs' pressure told, Pickford bringing down England team-mate Kane inside the six-yard box with an outstretched arm.
Kane's penalty lifts him to within eight goals Jimmy Greaves' all-time Tottenham record of 266.
Hojbjerg secured the win with five minutes remaining, collecting Rodrigo Bentancur's delivery before finding the far corner via a deflection off Iwobi.
The only sour note from the hosts' perspective was a second-half injury to former Everton forward Richarlison, who went down clutching his left calf and was replaced by Yves Bissouma.
Toothless Toffees pay price for first-half misses
Before the game, manager Lampard spoke of Everton's improved strength of character since their narrow escape from relegation last season.
The Merseyside club have undoubtedly come a long way since losing 5-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March but the visitors were taking no risks in the early stages here, with midfield trio Iwobi, Onana and Idrissa Gueye operating deep in front of the Toffees' back five in an effort to stifle Conte's side.
But Everton soon grew into the contest and should have taken the lead when Coady released Gray, but the winger's finish lacked composure.
The same applied to Onana's wild effort not long afterwards, which came after the Everton midfielder had capitalised on a lapse in concentration from Hojbjerg inside the Tottenham half.
It was one-way traffic in the second-half, however, as the Toffees failed to register a shot at Hugo Lloris' goal.
Their overall tally of four attempts is their lowest total in a Premier League game this season.
Player of the match
BissoumaYves Bissouma
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number38Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number24Player nameSpenceAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number4Player nameSkippAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
5.22
Everton
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number30Player nameCoadyAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number20Player nameMaupayAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number37Player nameGarnerAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
4.00
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17RomeroSubstituted forD Sánchezat 87'minutes
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 2DohertySubstituted forSpenceat 90+3'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 30BentancurBooked at 37minsSubstituted forSkippat 90+3'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 9RicharlisonSubstituted forBissoumaat 52'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 10KaneSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Skipp
- 6D Sánchez
- 11Gil
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Forster
- 24Spence
- 27Lucas Moura
- 34Lenglet
- 38Bissouma
Everton
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Pickford
- 23ColemanSubstituted forGarnerat 67'minutes
- 2Tarkowski
- 30Coady
- 19MykolenkoBooked at 81mins
- 7McNeilBooked at 44mins
- 17Iwobi
- 27GueyeBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRondónat 81'minutes
- 8Onana
- 11Gray
- 20MaupayBooked at 12minsSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Keane
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 15Begovic
- 16Doucouré
- 26Davies
- 29Vinagre
- 33Rondón
- 37Garner
- 64Welch
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 61,812
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Everton 0.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Oliver Skipp replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Harry Kane.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Djed Spence replaces Matt Doherty.
Post update
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Iwobi (Everton).
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Davies.
Post update
Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Davinson Sánchez replaces Cristian Romero.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Everton 0. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross following a fast break.
Post update
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).
Booking
Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Idrissa Gueye.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Everton didn`t create anything of real note, and no shots on target,poor performance from them.
Penalty.
You know the drill by now.....
Pickford’s hand clearly and obviously makes no touch with Kane but he’s on the way down already, trusting that they’ll be contact at some point as he runs past/into the ‘keeper?
Could Antonio Conte be the manager to actually win something for Spurs?!
It's such bad acting, that he actually has his hand in the air half way through his fake fall..... Almost as if he knew how to Fein a tumble .....Embarrassing