Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Everton: Spurs close cap on leaders Arsenal

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Harry Kane, penalty
Harry Kane captain has found the net in five successive Premier League games for the first time in his career

Harry Kane marked his 400th Tottenham appearance with the opening goal as Antonio Conte's side closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal with victory over Everton.

Kane broke the Toffees' resistance from the penalty spot after being tripped in the area by England team-mate Jordan Pickford, who had failed to hold on to Matt Doherty's long-range effort.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added a second late on with a curling strike that took a slight deflection off Alex Iwobi on its way in.

Spurs dominated the early stages but the two best chances of the first half fell to the visitors, who will be disappointed not to have put away both opportunities.

Demarai Gray failed to hit the target after racing on to Conor Coady's long ball over the top of the Tottenham defence, before Amadou Onana blazed over the crossbar following Hojbjerg's poor touch.

Kane sent a rasping volley straight at Pickford early in the second half but there was nothing the Toffees keeper could do about the 29-year-old's spot-kick - his 14th goal in 15 Premier League appearances against Everton - or Hojbjerg's late finish.

The victory lifts Conte's team level on points with second-placed Manchester City and just a point behind north London rivals Arsenal, while Everton drop to 14th.

Prolific Kane sets Spurs on their way

The victory lifts Spurs on to 23 points from 10 league matches - their highest tally at this stage of a Premier League season - while Kane has now scored in five successive top-flight games for the first time in his career.

It was a win the home side thoroughly deserved after a dominant display, although they rode their luck in the first half and could have found themselves behind at half-time.

But Frank Lampard's team were no match for Spurs in the second half and it wasn't long before Spurs' pressure told, Pickford bringing down England team-mate Kane inside the six-yard box with an outstretched arm.

Kane's penalty lifts him to within eight goals Jimmy Greaves' all-time Tottenham record of 266.

Hojbjerg secured the win with five minutes remaining, collecting Rodrigo Bentancur's delivery before finding the far corner via a deflection off Iwobi.

The only sour note from the hosts' perspective was a second-half injury to former Everton forward Richarlison, who went down clutching his left calf and was replaced by Yves Bissouma.

Toothless Toffees pay price for first-half misses

Before the game, manager Lampard spoke of Everton's improved strength of character since their narrow escape from relegation last season.

The Merseyside club have undoubtedly come a long way since losing 5-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March but the visitors were taking no risks in the early stages here, with midfield trio Iwobi, Onana and Idrissa Gueye operating deep in front of the Toffees' back five in an effort to stifle Conte's side.

But Everton soon grew into the contest and should have taken the lead when Coady released Gray, but the winger's finish lacked composure.

The same applied to Onana's wild effort not long afterwards, which came after the Everton midfielder had capitalised on a lapse in concentration from Hojbjerg inside the Tottenham half.

It was one-way traffic in the second-half, however, as the Toffees failed to register a shot at Hugo Lloris' goal.

Their overall tally of four attempts is their lowest total in a Premier League game this season.

Player of the match

BissoumaYves Bissouma

with an average of 7.16

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number38Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    7.16

  2. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.66

  3. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    6.63

  4. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    6.45

  5. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.35

  6. Squad number24Player nameSpence
    Average rating

    6.30

  7. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    6.25

  8. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    6.25

  9. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    6.15

  10. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.14

  11. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.13

  12. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.10

  13. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    6.06

  14. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    5.96

  15. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.77

  16. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    5.22

Everton

  1. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    5.82

  2. Squad number30Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    5.75

  3. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    5.56

  4. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    5.48

  5. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    5.44

  6. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    5.42

  7. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    5.35

  8. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    5.34

  9. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    5.34

  10. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    5.19

  11. Squad number20Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    4.97

  12. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    4.71

  13. Squad number37Player nameGarner
    Average rating

    4.40

  14. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    4.00

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17RomeroSubstituted forD Sánchezat 87'minutes
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 2DohertySubstituted forSpenceat 90+3'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 30BentancurBooked at 37minsSubstituted forSkippat 90+3'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forBissoumaat 52'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10KaneSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 11Gil
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Forster
  • 24Spence
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 34Lenglet
  • 38Bissouma

Everton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forGarnerat 67'minutes
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 30Coady
  • 19MykolenkoBooked at 81mins
  • 7McNeilBooked at 44mins
  • 17Iwobi
  • 27GueyeBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRondónat 81'minutes
  • 8Onana
  • 11Gray
  • 20MaupayBooked at 12minsSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 15Begovic
  • 16Doucouré
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinagre
  • 33Rondón
  • 37Garner
  • 64Welch
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
61,812

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home21
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Everton 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Oliver Skipp replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Harry Kane.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Djed Spence replaces Matt Doherty.

  7. Post update

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alex Iwobi (Everton).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Davies.

  11. Post update

    Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Davinson Sánchez replaces Cristian Romero.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Everton 0. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).

  17. Booking

    Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Idrissa Gueye.

Comments

Join the conversation

383 comments

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 19:31

    More good news for Spurs tonight as Levy announces they've sold the stadium naming rights. From next season it will be called the Nytol Arena.

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 19:36

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      😆

  • Comment posted by zeberdee1983, today at 19:29

    Bentancur more like bentanCLASS

    • Reply posted by christyjeb, today at 19:41

      christyjeb replied:
      Everton played against 22 players. Is it Lampard tactics or Everton players don't know how to play football or spurs played better?

  • Comment posted by klasing, today at 19:29

    We looked much more solid after Richarlison came off. 3-5-2 definitely the way forward. COYS

    • Reply posted by td62, today at 19:37

      td62 replied:
      Think it massively helps Doherty, not so sure Persic, he created a lot in the first half. Would like to more of spence though just to give it a go.

  • Comment posted by philinwoking, today at 19:33

    Hojberg- most underrated player in the Prem.

    • Reply posted by Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson, today at 19:35

      Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson replied:
      He'll still get a rating of 5 or something.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:27

    Serious question, has Maupay done anything of note, since he has been at Everton?

    • Reply posted by what was that, today at 19:33

      what was that replied:
      Scored more tgan any other recognised cf we have.

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 19:28

    Bring on the hatred.

    • Reply posted by sunningdale5, today at 19:33

      sunningdale5 replied:
      You bring it on yourselves. Boring, drabbfootball.

  • Comment posted by Baggy shorts and gravy, today at 19:35

    Kane the submarine commander doing his usual tricks. It`s high time he gets sent off for his antics, it`s a disgrace, it`s blatent and he does it, because he gets away with it dispite everyone in the ground seeing it, and VAR, but they do nothing.
    Everton didn`t create anything of real note, and no shots on target,poor performance from them.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 19:28

    Is there actually a more annoying person going than Jordan pickord , he makes a decent save and he thinks he's the world's best and then returns to type and makes an absolute balls of it. A complete you know what 🙈

    • Reply posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 19:30

      Utcheterwolf replied:
      Aaron Ramsdale?

  • Comment posted by Paul Gilbert, today at 19:32

    Harry Kane scores penalty and is man of the match! What a load of ******. The World Cup will find him out. Southgate and the emperors new clothes.

    • Reply posted by karn9evil, today at 19:34

      karn9evil replied:
      Leading scorer at the last World Cup by the way.

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 19:32

    What a bore fest!! ZZZZZZZZZZZ!! Poor sides

    • Reply posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 19:34

      Utcheterwolf replied:
      😂 tidy your toys away and go to bed

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 19:28

    Kane.

    Penalty.

    You know the drill by now.....

    • Reply posted by Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson, today at 19:33

      Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson replied:
      And as suspected you're type is first here with the same drivel

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 19:43

    VAR not telling the ref about his clear and obvious error?

    Pickford’s hand clearly and obviously makes no touch with Kane but he’s on the way down already, trusting that they’ll be contact at some point as he runs past/into the ‘keeper?

    • Reply posted by Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson, today at 19:47

      Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson replied:
      Prove your club never had a penalty given for your type of opinion. Ill wait.

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 19:42

    The BBC censoring posts that question Kane’s honesty.

    • Reply posted by BillyT, today at 19:45

      BillyT replied:
      Try even a slight criticism of Liverpool and see what happens!

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:40

    Not a bad start by Tottenham Hotspur this season. Quietly going about their buisness.
    Could Antonio Conte be the manager to actually win something for Spurs?!

    • Reply posted by Doesnt fit the narrative, today at 19:43

      Doesnt fit the narrative replied:
      Deluded

  • Comment posted by Maxpaulthespurdog, today at 19:35

    Well played Spurs a good win. All the trolls will be on about Kane,s penalty but he had a really good game. Lots of time wasting by Everton, but they had their game plan, but fortunately it didn’t work. COYS.

    • Reply posted by Ozymandias, today at 19:43

      Ozymandias replied:
      The 'trolls ' are only out because he is a cheat. If he didn't dive the so called trolls would not be out. Freedom of speech not trolling

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 19:50

    What a surprise, Kane diving for a penalty, nothing new.
    It's such bad acting, that he actually has his hand in the air half way through his fake fall..... Almost as if he knew how to Fein a tumble .....Embarrassing

    • Reply posted by Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson, today at 19:52

      Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson replied:
      Mmm not as bad as spending your evening on a teams hys page who you hate commenting. Goodnight.

  • Comment posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 19:32

    How awful are Spuds? Continual diving from Kane and we're meant to believe they're a decent side.

    • Reply posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 19:35

      iknoweverythinglol replied:
      Have a day off mate , gooners are the worst divers , disgraceful Jesus pretending he was knocked out then playing fine 2 minutes later is not funny when someone could be seriously injured

  • Comment posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 19:31

    Professional performance. Lampard has everton playing like burnley. Bissouma ran the show when he came on.