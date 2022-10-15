Close menu
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth: Cherries stay unbeaten under Gary O'Neil

By Tim OscroftBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic scores from the penalty spot
Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal from the penalty spot was his fifth at Craven Cottage so far this season

Bournemouth remain unbeaten under interim manager Gary O'Neil following an entertaining 2-2 draw with Fulham.

The Cherries led through Dominic Solanke after just over a minute, but Issa Diop levelled for the hosts.

Jefferson Lerma restored the lead before half-time, but Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty early in the second half drew Fulham level again.

O'Neil has now overseen four draws and two victories since the sacking of Scott Parker in August.

Fulham battled well to come from behind twice and earn a point following consecutive defeats by Newcastle and West Ham.

The result leaves Bournemouth in ninth place in the Premier League, while Fulham are one place and a point below.

O'Neil job application goes from strength to strength

O'Neil continues to give himself a good chance of becoming the permanent successor to Parker after yet another impressive display by the Cherries.

Parker's dismissal, following the 9-0 humiliation against Liverpool at Anfield, led to the 39-year-old stepping up but with the prospective takeover by Bill Foley yet to be finalised it seems certain that O'Neil will continue for now.

His confident side took just 64 seconds to get off to a fine start when a sublime pass from Marcus Tavernier allowed Philip Billing and Solanke to exchange passes before the former Liverpool striker placed his shot past Bernd Leno.

And they quickly shook off the setback of being pulled level by Fulham when Solanke set up Lerma, who gave Leno no chance from the edge of the box.

But following Mitrovic's leveller, Bournemouth spent much of the second half on the back foot and rarely threatened to retake the lead for a third time.

They face Southampton at home on Wednesday and should relish the prospect of taking on their struggling near neighbours on the back of a six-game unbeaten run.

Fulham bounce back and finish strongly

After successive defeats, Marco Silva would have been concerned when his side conceded so early in the game but they shook off that shock impressively and were arguably the stronger of the two teams overall.

A combination of head and shoulder and a weak attempt at a save from Neto saw Diop bundle in his first goal for Fulham, while Leno's excellent save from Lerma at close range before the break kept the Cottagers in contention.

A double change by Silva that saw Willian and Tom Cairney introduced at the break provided some impetus, with Mitrovic's equaliser coming just seven minutes into the second half.

Having returned from a foot injury, Mitrovic improved as the game went on and forced Lerma into a penalty-conceding error that he followed with a precise spot-kick for his seventh goal of the season.

The Serb snatched at a chance to win the game late on, dragging a shot wide, while Willian, who had impressed on his first home appearance since his arrival from Corinthians, put a shot straight at Neto in stoppage time.

Upcoming games against Aston Villa, Leeds and Everton give Silva's side the chance to move away from a congested mid-table.

Player of the match

ChristieRyan Christie

with an average of 8.14

Fulham

  1. Squad number9Player nameMitrovic
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    6.48

  3. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    6.42

  4. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    6.37

  5. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    6.10

  6. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    6.07

  7. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    5.90

  8. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    5.82

  9. Squad number21Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.79

  10. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    5.73

  11. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.68

  12. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    5.68

  13. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    5.52

  14. Squad number7Player nameKebano
    Average rating

    5.46

  15. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    5.43

AFC Bournemouth

  1. Squad number10Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    8.14

  2. Squad number9Player nameSolanke
    Average rating

    7.32

  3. Squad number29Player nameBilling
    Average rating

    7.06

  4. Squad number6Player nameMepham
    Average rating

    7.02

  5. Squad number8Player nameLerma
    Average rating

    6.99

  6. Squad number15Player nameA Smith
    Average rating

    6.94

  7. Squad number16Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    6.89

  8. Squad number4Player nameL Cook
    Average rating

    6.83

  9. Squad number13Player nameNeto
    Average rating

    6.79

  10. Squad number25Player nameSenesi
    Average rating

    6.78

  11. Squad number2Player nameFredericks
    Average rating

    6.69

  12. Squad number21Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    6.59

  13. Squad number33Player nameZemura
    Average rating

    6.33

  14. Squad number17Player nameStacey
    Average rating

    6.28

  15. Squad number32Player nameAnthony
    Average rating

    5.68

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 14De Cordova-ReidBooked at 38mins
  • 31Diop
  • 13ReamBooked at 54mins
  • 33Robinson
  • 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 45'minutes
  • 26Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 21JamesSubstituted forWillianat 45'minutes
  • 18PereiraSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 87'minutes
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forWilsonat 62'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Tosin
  • 5Duffy
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Cairney
  • 20Willian
  • 27Mbabu
  • 30Alves Morais
  • 38Harris

Bournemouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 2Fredericks
  • 6Mepham
  • 25Senesi
  • 15A Smith
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forStaceyat 89'minutes
  • 4L Cook
  • 8Lerma
  • 16TavernierSubstituted forAnthonyat 75'minutes
  • 29BillingSubstituted forZemuraat 80'minutes
  • 9SolankeSubstituted forMooreat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 3Stephens
  • 14Rothwell
  • 17Stacey
  • 19Stanislas
  • 20Dembélé
  • 21Moore
  • 32Anthony
  • 33Zemura
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

  5. Post update

    Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Kieffer Moore replaces Dominic Solanke.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jack Stacey replaces Ryan Christie.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Tim Ream.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Andreas Pereira.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Willian.

  12. Post update

    João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Zemura.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jordan Zemura replaces Philip Billing.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Fulham. Willian tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Marcus Tavernier.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Adam Smith.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 18:16

    Listened to the game on radio - all I could hear were Bournemouth fans ALL GAME
    Why don't Fulham fans sing any more? When I used to go it was all I could hear, looks like Bournemouth are overtaking Fulham in size and reputation - their away support is brilliant every game?

  • Comment posted by Mal Teser, today at 18:16

    Championship teams who will make a swift return to their rightful home.

  • Comment posted by nudgetastic, today at 17:59

    Every positive step that either of these two teams take, adds an extra step down for Scott Parker to get back in management.
    as for the penalty, surely if you end on top of a player then you have been brought down by him, and not the other way around

    • Reply posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 18:01

      2hh6s2mt replied:
      The ex-wives club Derby?

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:54

    Justice for Parker

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 17:51

    Hope Gary O'Neil gets the job, top bloke and good to see him getting them playing well.

  • Comment posted by Boessli, today at 17:36

    We have picked up 4 points against our fellow promoted teams away, weren't we the ones that was gonna be the easy beats? O'Neil still unbeaten, let's extend it against the Saints, well done Cherries 🍒🍒🍒

  • Comment posted by S and T Man, today at 17:32

    Ream is playing as well as he ever has but this is the point in the season where we’re missing signing a top class central defender.

  • Comment posted by poolemac-afcbsince68, today at 17:32

    wonder if Scott Parker has updated his netflix account ... he will be watching anything but his two former teams who "arent good enough for the Premier league" yet both are still top half of the table since hes gone!!!

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 17:31

    Little old tin pot Bournemouth what we get called and even called that in the championship last season looks like we have come back to the premiership in a better place UTCIAD 🍒🍒🍒

    • Reply posted by Mark O-Cherry, today at 18:02

      Mark O-Cherry replied:
      As you well know we should never have gone down. Now we are back up can we possibly get some dosh to improve everything? Eddie is in a good place at Newcastle if they choose to keep him, we will see EH in Europe next season and with "Chicken" playing at Portchester what's not to like? COYR! A good time to be a Cherry.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 17:25

    Who are we?

    We're the team you can't beat, Fulham.

    We're "Everyone's Favourites To Go Down,"

    You can find us above you in the table.

    • Reply posted by terry mccann, today at 17:35

      terry mccann replied:
      Yeah? And you can see last seasons championship trophy 🏆 in our cabinet. Remember, second is the first loser.

  • Comment posted by Anthony Francis, today at 17:20

    Refs/VAR just don't understand the mechanics, dynamics or physics of football. How can Mitrovic fall backwards in that situation?

    • Reply posted by Chris Cornell, today at 17:31

      Chris Cornell replied:
      ONLY refs and VAR would give that.

      The rest of us know he pulled the guy defending him.

  • Comment posted by Toss Pott, today at 17:19

    Another 22 points from 18 games and we have a better than even chance of staying up. Shame we couldn't hold on. But as someone said a couple of posts ago, if you are a grown up person and decent player, with the supposed investment too (but I'm not sure about that), why wouldn't you move to Dorset/New Forest/South Wiltshire with your family and play for Bournemouth (and to be fair, Southampton)?

  • Comment posted by Ben Zona, today at 17:16

    Fool 'Em certainly fooled the referee today and got away with one. Mitrovic is not a cheat - that would be overstating the matter - but he is a master of gamesmanship. Bournemouth can feel hard done by this afternoon.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 17:15

    Wow. How was that a pen. I know Fulham robbed last week but cannot just invent a decision in amends

  • Comment posted by Only Here For A Good Kvetch, today at 17:15

    Seriously. What is with these football fan nitwits and their clueless wining about VAR?

  • Comment posted by thef1pumphouse, today at 17:15

    Gary O'Neil has steadied a rudderless ship that is now apparent under Scott Parker's reign against teams that we should be getting 3 points or 1 point against and not losing. The real test of his managerial leadership, tactics and execution come against the 'top six' none of which he has faced as yet.

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 17:18

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      Absolute rubbish !!! We are not in competition with 'Top 6'. Gary will be judged on winning winnable games.

  • Comment posted by Welshman, today at 17:13

    Great to see the "little Dorset club" holding their own this season. Keep it up Cherries

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 17:13

    Fair play - Cherries top half of the table.

    Gary O'Neil surely deserves a chance to stay on at the helm until the end of the Season.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 17:13

    Terrible officials once again…

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal980123101324
2Man City97203392423
3Tottenham1063120101021
4Chelsea85121310316
5Man Utd85031315-215
6Newcastle9351179814
7Brighton94231411314
8Brentford103431817113
9Bournemouth103431022-1213
10Fulham103341620-412
11Everton1025389-111
12Liverpool82422012810
13Crystal Palace92431012-210
14West Ham9315810-210
15Leeds82331112-19
16Aston Villa9234711-49
17Wolves10235412-89
18Southampton9216817-97
19Leicester101271524-95
20Nottm Forest10127723-165
View full Premier League table

