Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal from the penalty spot was his fifth at Craven Cottage so far this season

Bournemouth remain unbeaten under interim manager Gary O'Neil following an entertaining 2-2 draw with Fulham.

The Cherries led through Dominic Solanke after just over a minute, but Issa Diop levelled for the hosts.

Jefferson Lerma restored the lead before half-time, but Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty early in the second half drew Fulham level again.

O'Neil has now overseen four draws and two victories since the sacking of Scott Parker in August.

Fulham battled well to come from behind twice and earn a point following consecutive defeats by Newcastle and West Ham.

The result leaves Bournemouth in ninth place in the Premier League, while Fulham are one place and a point below.

O'Neil job application goes from strength to strength

O'Neil continues to give himself a good chance of becoming the permanent successor to Parker after yet another impressive display by the Cherries.

Parker's dismissal, following the 9-0 humiliation against Liverpool at Anfield, led to the 39-year-old stepping up but with the prospective takeover by Bill Foley yet to be finalised it seems certain that O'Neil will continue for now.

His confident side took just 64 seconds to get off to a fine start when a sublime pass from Marcus Tavernier allowed Philip Billing and Solanke to exchange passes before the former Liverpool striker placed his shot past Bernd Leno.

And they quickly shook off the setback of being pulled level by Fulham when Solanke set up Lerma, who gave Leno no chance from the edge of the box.

But following Mitrovic's leveller, Bournemouth spent much of the second half on the back foot and rarely threatened to retake the lead for a third time.

They face Southampton at home on Wednesday and should relish the prospect of taking on their struggling near neighbours on the back of a six-game unbeaten run.

Fulham bounce back and finish strongly

After successive defeats, Marco Silva would have been concerned when his side conceded so early in the game but they shook off that shock impressively and were arguably the stronger of the two teams overall.

A combination of head and shoulder and a weak attempt at a save from Neto saw Diop bundle in his first goal for Fulham, while Leno's excellent save from Lerma at close range before the break kept the Cottagers in contention.

A double change by Silva that saw Willian and Tom Cairney introduced at the break provided some impetus, with Mitrovic's equaliser coming just seven minutes into the second half.

Having returned from a foot injury, Mitrovic improved as the game went on and forced Lerma into a penalty-conceding error that he followed with a precise spot-kick for his seventh goal of the season.

The Serb snatched at a chance to win the game late on, dragging a shot wide, while Willian, who had impressed on his first home appearance since his arrival from Corinthians, put a shot straight at Neto in stoppage time.

Upcoming games against Aston Villa, Leeds and Everton give Silva's side the chance to move away from a congested mid-table.

Player of the match Christie Ryan Christie with an average of 8.14 Fulham Fulham Fulham

Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth Fulham Avg Squad number 9 Player name Mitrovic Average rating 6.60 Squad number 20 Player name Willian Average rating 6.48 Squad number 18 Player name Andreas Pereira Average rating 6.42 Squad number 10 Player name Cairney Average rating 6.37 Squad number 8 Player name Wilson Average rating 6.10 Squad number 30 Player name Carlos Vinícius Average rating 6.07 Squad number 26 Player name João Palhinha Average rating 5.90 Squad number 31 Player name Diop Average rating 5.82 Squad number 21 Player name James Average rating 5.79 Squad number 17 Player name Leno Average rating 5.73 Squad number 33 Player name Robinson Average rating 5.68 Squad number 14 Player name De Cordova-Reid Average rating 5.68 Squad number 6 Player name Reed Average rating 5.52 Squad number 7 Player name Kebano Average rating 5.46 Squad number 13 Player name Ream Average rating 5.43 AFC Bournemouth Avg Squad number 10 Player name Christie Average rating 8.14 Squad number 9 Player name Solanke Average rating 7.32 Squad number 29 Player name Billing Average rating 7.06 Squad number 6 Player name Mepham Average rating 7.02 Squad number 8 Player name Lerma Average rating 6.99 Squad number 15 Player name A Smith Average rating 6.94 Squad number 16 Player name Tavernier Average rating 6.89 Squad number 4 Player name L Cook Average rating 6.83 Squad number 13 Player name Neto Average rating 6.79 Squad number 25 Player name Senesi Average rating 6.78 Squad number 2 Player name Fredericks Average rating 6.69 Squad number 21 Player name Moore Average rating 6.59 Squad number 33 Player name Zemura Average rating 6.33 Squad number 17 Player name Stacey Average rating 6.28 Squad number 32 Player name Anthony Average rating 5.68

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Fulham Formation 4-2-3-1 17 Leno 14 De Cordova-Reid 31 Diop 13 Ream 33 Robinson 6 Reed 26 Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves 21 James 18 Pereira 7 Kebano 9 Mitrovic 17 Leno

14 De Cordova-Reid Booked at 38mins

31 Diop

13 Ream Booked at 54mins

33 Robinson

6 Reed Substituted for Cairney at 45' minutes

26 Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves

21 James Substituted for Willian at 45' minutes

18 Pereira Substituted for Alves Morais at 87' minutes

7 Kebano Substituted for Wilson at 62' minutes

9 Mitrovic Substitutes 1 Rodák

4 Tosin

5 Duffy

8 Wilson

10 Cairney

20 Willian

27 Mbabu

30 Alves Morais

38 Harris Bournemouth Formation 4-4-2 13 Murara Neto 2 Fredericks 6 Mepham 25 Senesi 15 A Smith 10 Christie 4 L Cook 8 Lerma 16 Tavernier 29 Billing 9 Solanke 13 Murara Neto

2 Fredericks

6 Mepham

25 Senesi

15 A Smith

10 Christie Substituted for Stacey at 89' minutes

4 L Cook

8 Lerma

16 Tavernier Substituted for Anthony at 75' minutes

29 Billing Substituted for Zemura at 80' minutes

9 Solanke Substituted for Moore at 89' minutes Substitutes 1 Travers

3 Stephens

14 Rothwell

17 Stacey

19 Stanislas

20 Dembélé

21 Moore

32 Anthony

33 Zemura Referee: Graham Scott Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2. Post update Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney. Post update Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham). Post update Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Bournemouth. Kieffer Moore replaces Dominic Solanke. Substitution Substitution, Bournemouth. Jack Stacey replaces Ryan Christie. Post update Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Tim Ream. Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Andreas Pereira. Post update Attempt blocked. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Willian. Post update João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth). Post update Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Zemura. Substitution Substitution, Bournemouth. Jordan Zemura replaces Philip Billing. Post update Offside, Fulham. Willian tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Marcus Tavernier. Post update Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Adam Smith. Post update Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward