Match ends, Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2.
Bournemouth remain unbeaten under interim manager Gary O'Neil following an entertaining 2-2 draw with Fulham.
The Cherries led through Dominic Solanke after just over a minute, but Issa Diop levelled for the hosts.
Jefferson Lerma restored the lead before half-time, but Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty early in the second half drew Fulham level again.
O'Neil has now overseen four draws and two victories since the sacking of Scott Parker in August.
Fulham battled well to come from behind twice and earn a point following consecutive defeats by Newcastle and West Ham.
The result leaves Bournemouth in ninth place in the Premier League, while Fulham are one place and a point below.
O'Neil job application goes from strength to strength
O'Neil continues to give himself a good chance of becoming the permanent successor to Parker after yet another impressive display by the Cherries.
Parker's dismissal, following the 9-0 humiliation against Liverpool at Anfield, led to the 39-year-old stepping up but with the prospective takeover by Bill Foley yet to be finalised it seems certain that O'Neil will continue for now.
His confident side took just 64 seconds to get off to a fine start when a sublime pass from Marcus Tavernier allowed Philip Billing and Solanke to exchange passes before the former Liverpool striker placed his shot past Bernd Leno.
And they quickly shook off the setback of being pulled level by Fulham when Solanke set up Lerma, who gave Leno no chance from the edge of the box.
But following Mitrovic's leveller, Bournemouth spent much of the second half on the back foot and rarely threatened to retake the lead for a third time.
They face Southampton at home on Wednesday and should relish the prospect of taking on their struggling near neighbours on the back of a six-game unbeaten run.
Fulham bounce back and finish strongly
After successive defeats, Marco Silva would have been concerned when his side conceded so early in the game but they shook off that shock impressively and were arguably the stronger of the two teams overall.
A combination of head and shoulder and a weak attempt at a save from Neto saw Diop bundle in his first goal for Fulham, while Leno's excellent save from Lerma at close range before the break kept the Cottagers in contention.
A double change by Silva that saw Willian and Tom Cairney introduced at the break provided some impetus, with Mitrovic's equaliser coming just seven minutes into the second half.
Having returned from a foot injury, Mitrovic improved as the game went on and forced Lerma into a penalty-conceding error that he followed with a precise spot-kick for his seventh goal of the season.
The Serb snatched at a chance to win the game late on, dragging a shot wide, while Willian, who had impressed on his first home appearance since his arrival from Corinthians, put a shot straight at Neto in stoppage time.
Upcoming games against Aston Villa, Leeds and Everton give Silva's side the chance to move away from a congested mid-table.
Player of the match
ChristieRyan Christie
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 14De Cordova-ReidBooked at 38mins
- 31Diop
- 13ReamBooked at 54mins
- 33Robinson
- 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 45'minutes
- 26Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 21JamesSubstituted forWillianat 45'minutes
- 18PereiraSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 87'minutes
- 7KebanoSubstituted forWilsonat 62'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 4Tosin
- 5Duffy
- 8Wilson
- 10Cairney
- 20Willian
- 27Mbabu
- 30Alves Morais
- 38Harris
Bournemouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Murara Neto
- 2Fredericks
- 6Mepham
- 25Senesi
- 15A Smith
- 10ChristieSubstituted forStaceyat 89'minutes
- 4L Cook
- 8Lerma
- 16TavernierSubstituted forAnthonyat 75'minutes
- 29BillingSubstituted forZemuraat 80'minutes
- 9SolankeSubstituted forMooreat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Travers
- 3Stephens
- 14Rothwell
- 17Stacey
- 19Stanislas
- 20Dembélé
- 21Moore
- 32Anthony
- 33Zemura
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Post update
Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).
Post update
Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Kieffer Moore replaces Dominic Solanke.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jack Stacey replaces Ryan Christie.
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Tim Ream.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Andreas Pereira.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Willian.
Post update
João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Zemura.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jordan Zemura replaces Philip Billing.
Post update
Offside, Fulham. Willian tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Marcus Tavernier.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Adam Smith.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Why don't Fulham fans sing any more? When I used to go it was all I could hear, looks like Bournemouth are overtaking Fulham in size and reputation - their away support is brilliant every game?
as for the penalty, surely if you end on top of a player then you have been brought down by him, and not the other way around
We're the team you can't beat, Fulham.
We're "Everyone's Favourites To Go Down,"
You can find us above you in the table.
Gary O'Neil surely deserves a chance to stay on at the helm until the end of the Season.