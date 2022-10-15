Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women2

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham: Hammers end Villa's perfect WSL start

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Dagny Brynjarsdottir heads the opening goal
Aston Villa are without a win in five WSL matches against West Ham

Aston Villa dropped their first points of the Women's Super League season as West Ham claimed their first win since the opening day.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir gave the visitors an early lead when she nodded in Kirsty Smith's corner from close range.

Honoka Hayashi made it 2-0 before West Ham keeper Mackenzie Arnold saved Alisha Lehmann's second-half penalty.

Kenza Dali pulled a goal back for Villa and West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko was sent off in a dramatic end to the game.

The result lifted Paul Konchesky's West Ham side level on points with Villa.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2MaylingBooked at 90mins
  • 15PattenSubstituted forHardingat 78'minutes
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 10Dali
  • 6Corsie
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 13Draper
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Harding
  • 18Gregory
  • 26Goodwin
  • 28Rabjohn
  • 34MacPhail
  • 35Mullett

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ArnoldBooked at 32mins
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22Fisk
  • 23CissokoBooked at 90mins
  • 2Smith
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 12LonghurstSubstituted forFilisat 88'minutes
  • 19HayashiSubstituted forSnerleat 58'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 7Evans
  • 26Asseyi
  • 20KyvagSubstituted forAtkinsonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Snerle
  • 9Walker
  • 11Atkinson
  • 17Filis
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery
Referee:
Cheryl Foster
Attendance:
1,753

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 1, West Ham United Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, West Ham United Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women).

  5. Post update

    Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Dismissal

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  7. Booking

    Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).

  9. Post update

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Natasha Harding.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Corsie tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Kenza Dali tries a through ball, but Kirsty Hanson is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Kate Longhurst because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Natasha Harding replaces Anna Patten.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 1, West Ham United Women 2. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rachel Daly.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008086
2Man Utd Women22006066
3Chelsea Women32016336
4Everton Women32014136
5Aston Villa Women32017526
6West Ham Women420246-26
7Liverpool Women210124-23
8Brighton Women210125-33
9Tottenham Women210125-33
10Man City Women200236-30
11Leicester City Women300315-40
12Reading Women200216-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport