Aston Villa are without a win in five WSL matches against West Ham

Aston Villa dropped their first points of the Women's Super League season as West Ham claimed their first win since the opening day.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir gave the visitors an early lead when she nodded in Kirsty Smith's corner from close range.

Honoka Hayashi made it 2-0 before West Ham keeper Mackenzie Arnold saved Alisha Lehmann's second-half penalty.

Kenza Dali pulled a goal back for Villa and West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko was sent off in a dramatic end to the game.

The result lifted Paul Konchesky's West Ham side level on points with Villa.

